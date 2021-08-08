Sheffield Wednesday enter contract talks with senior player amid Championship transfer interest

Sheffield Wednesday have made an ambitious move to try and secure Josh Windass’ future at the club by entering discussions into extending his contract, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 27-year-old has been the subject of transfer interest from the Championship this summer, with Millwall having bids rejected for his services.

Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers have also been interested but the Owls have always maintained that they do not want to sell Windass, who scored nine times in the second tier last season.

Windass missed the majority of pre-season after having to undergo hamstring surgery and he will be absent for a little while longer, and that setback may have deterred any more suitors potentially coming in for him this summer.

There is more competition for a place than ever before at Hillsborough for Windass when he returns, with the likes of Lee Gregory and Florian Kamberi coming in to battle with him and Callum Paterson, and the club are hoping to keep him around for the long-term with talks said to be taking place, per the Star.

The Verdict

This would be a major statement of intent to tie down a player who should really be playing in the Championship.

It doesn’t appear that Windass has kicked up too much of a fuss as to bids being rejected from Millwall for his services, and the transfer interest seems to have died down because of the injury he suffered a few weeks back.

Whilst nothing is ever certain in football, it seems increasingly likely that Windass will still be a Wednesday player by the end of the window and if he pens a new deal with the club it is even better for them and their fans.