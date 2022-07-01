Sheffield Wednesday end pursuit of Charlton deal, reasoning outlined

The arrival of Michael Smith from Rotherham United has put an end to Sheffield Wednesday‘s interest in Charlton Athletic forward Jayden Stockley, according to the Sheffield Star.

In June, it was reported that Stockley was a Wednesday target and a player that Owls boss Darren Moore is a big fan of – having scored 20 goals in all competitions for the south London club last season and proven a powerful presence in the final third.

But the League One side have since signed Smith, a physical number nine that has similar strengths to the Addicks striker, from local rivals Rotherham.

The Sheffield Star has reported that his arrival has put an end to the Owls’ pursuit of Stockley for the time being and it appears he is set to stay at Charlton for the upcoming campaign.

It appears that Wednesday remain in the market for more attacking reinforcements, however, with Swansea City’s Kyle Joseph linked this week and negotiations over Hull City’s Mallik Wilks said to be ongoing.

Quiz: The celebrities that support Sheffield Wednesday – But how well do you know them?

1 of 20 Jermaine Jackson: He was born in the UK. True or False? True False

The Verdict

Stockley could have been a strong addition but he’s simply not needed after the Owls pinched Smith from rivals Rotherham.

The two have very similar skill sets and it would be a surprise to see them line up together (this is not Sean Dyche-era Burnley after all) so it makes perfect sense for Wednesday to make this call.

It appears Moore is a big fan of the Charlton forward, however, so he could be a player that the manager targets in the future – particularly if things don’t work out with Smith.

More forward firepower does look to be needed before the start of the new campaign, though, with the 30-year-old the only addition in that area so far.