This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl will be looking for ways in which he can strengthen his squad before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Owls made an excellent start to the new season with a convincing victory over Plymouth Argyle on the opening day and an away win against Hull City in the Carabao Cup, before they were brought back down to earth by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

During what is his first full season in charge at Hillsborough, head coach Danny Rohl will be hoping to build on securing survival last term, with the highly-rated German tactician likely setting his sights on delivering a far more successful league finish than his side managed during the 2023/24 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday have already brought in several new players during the summer window, and spent transfer fees to sign Yan Valery, Olaf Kobacki, and Ike Ugbo, who has joined on a permanent basis following his successful loan spell during the second half of last season.

With that in mind, if the Owls are to make any further additions, they may need to explore the loan market, or take a look at free agents who could potentially strengthen the squad.

Fan pundit suggests a potential new signing for Sheffield Wednesday

Football League World's Owls fan pundit, Patrick McKenna, believes that Sheffield Wednesday will be looking at possible loan targets in the Premier League and abroad, and also suggested a player that could be signed on a free transfer.

"I think with the transfer deadline looming, we do have to start looking at getting a few more players in," said McKenna.

"I think we're finding that a few clubs now are starting to wield a bit of spending power and pay fees, and with the money spent so far on the likes of Valery and Ugbo, there won't be many fees spent by us now.

"Certainly, for loanees, that is a market that we need to be in, and I'd imagine that we are looking at the Premier League, and I suppose abroad as well, maybe particularly in Germany with Danny Rohl's connections.

"If we're signing these sorts of players, there is always a risk attached, because there is a reason that they have went from club to club, or had a few loan spells.

"Saying that, Bournemouth have Emiliano Marcondes out of contract, and I think he could be a smart signing. As I said, there would be no fee involved.

"He has a good bit of experience at this level, including a promotion. He can fill in that attacking midfield role which we do need a bit of backup in.

"Hopefully, that is the sort of player we are looking at.

"We can't afford to have any more dramas, or drawn out sagas, negotiating prices, so it is a case maybe of getting in that loanee or free agent, trying to secure someone, and get them in as soon as possible."

Emiliano Marcondes is available this summer

Marcondes is available on a free transfer this summer after being released by Premier League side Bournemouth. He spent last season on loan at Hibernian, but he has shown before that he is capable of performing for a team that is competing at the top end of the Championship.

The 29-year-old scored for Brentford in their play-off final victory over Swansea City at Wembley in 2021, before helping Bournemouth win automatic promotion to the Premier League the following season.

Emiliano Marcondes' Championship stats (excluding play-offs); as per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 98 5 13

Having spent much of the last two seasons out on loan, it has been a while since Marcondes has played regular football in England, but he could be a decent low-risk option for the Owls if they did decide to sign him.