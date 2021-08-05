Sheffield Wednesday edge closer to signing 32-year-old

Stoke City striker Lee Gregory is edging closer to completing a move to Sheffield Wednesday, as reported by Andy Giddings of BBC Sheffield on Twitter.

Giddings’ tweet states that the 32-year-old’s medical has been completed, and the move is close to being finalised.

FLW learned exclusively in June that the recently relegated League One club was the most likely destination for the striker this summer.

Gregory saw his game time cut short with Stoke last season and spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Derby County.

Scoring just once for The Potters, and adding a further three for Derby, he saw his minutes on the pitch decrease as the season progressed at both clubs.

The Staffordshire club signed the front-man from Millwall, where he played over 200 games in a five-year spell with the club, scoring 64 goals across League One and the Championship.

The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday have done some excellent business thus far, and the arrival of Gregory would be another exciting signing.

He has proven to be an excellent goalscorer at second and third-tier level for seven years now, and although the past two seasons have not been as fruitful, his attacking intelligence has caused opposing defences lots of problems.

It seems that Gregory would have the creativity with him to thrive at Wednesday, with the likes of Lewis Wing, Olamide Shodipo, and Barry Bannan operating behind him, if he was to make the switch.

The Owls will certainly have promotion aspirations this season, and Gregory has the experience needed to challenge at the top end of the division.

