Sheffield Wednesday edge closer to securing Hillsborough transfer reunion

Pafos FC have announced on social media that they have terminated Sam Hutchinson’s contract, amid links with a potential return to Sheffield Wednesday.

Hutchinson joined Pafos in September, having been released by Wednesday at the end of last season following a seven-year stay at Hillsborough.

The 31-year-old fell out of favour under Garry Monk during the latter stages of his time at Wednesday, ultimately leading to his departure at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

But Hutchinson – who made seven appearances for Pafos during his time in Cyprus – has now had his contract terminated by the club by mutual agreement.

This comes after reports recently claimed that Wednesday are looking to re-sign Hutchinson, as Tony Pulis looks to strengthen his squad next month.

Hutchinson is now able to sign for any club of his choice from January 1st onwards, with all the signs pointing to a potential Hillsborough return.

The Verdict

This would be some story, but to be fair, Hutchinson should never have left Hillsborough in the first place having fallen out of favour under Garry Monk.

He is a player who wears his heart on his sleeve and gives everything for the cause, and he can also play in a number of positions.

Whether that’s in midfield or at right-back, he would be a very useful, experienced option for the Owls and for Tony Pulis, as they look to survive the drop this season.