Sheffield Wednesday edge closer to reaching fresh agreement with defender ahead of 2021/22 season

Sheffield Wednesday are close to securing new contracts with Josh Dawodu, according to journalist Dom Howson.

Dawodu has been with Sheffield Wednesday since 2017, and he’s caught the eye with some impressive showings in recent seasons for their academy teams, and it appears as though those strong performances are set to be rewarded ahead of the upcoming new season.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for life in the third tier of English football, after they were relegated into League One, after a disappointing campaign last term.

The Owls gave themselves a fighting chance of survival in the Championship heading into the final match of their 2020/21 season, but a 3-3 draw against Derby County saw them relegated under the management of Darren Moore.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to open their 2021/22 league campaign in the third tier against Charlton Athletic at The Valley, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Moore’s side.

Did these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Sheffield Wednesday?

1 of 20 Did James O'Connor score for the club? Yes No

The Verdict:

This will be promising to hear for the Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

The Hillsborough faithful will be eager to see the club’s younger players tied down to new contracts ahead of their League One campaign, and that’s exactly what the club are evidently look to do this summer.

The likes of Render and Dawodu will fancy their chances of pushing for a regular spot in the Sheffield Wednesday senior squad this term, especially given that a number of senior players departed at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

It could be an exciting season to look forward to for both Darren Moore, the club’s supporters and the young prospects looking to make their mark this term.