Sheffield Wednesday edge closer to agreeing new deal with defender ahead of 2021/22 season

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be close to reaching an agreement to tie Josh Dawodu down to a new contract according to The Star.

Dawodu has been a regular for Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23s side this season, and has seemingly made a good impression on coaches with the Owls.

His contract with the club was set to expire at the end of the month, but it appears as though a fresh agreement is close, as they plan ahead for the 2021/22 season.

It was a frustrating league campaign for the Owls this term, as they finished bottom of the Championship table, and were relegated into the third-tier of English football.

The club have already announced that a number of senior players have departed as they prepare for the 2021/22 season, whilst also revealing that contracts have been offered to some of their Under-23s squad.

Ian Luck, of Synergy Sports Group, has recently confirmed to The Star that his client will sign a new deal with Sheffield Wednesday, and claims that he’s made a good impression on Darren Moore heading into the new season.

“He will be signing the new contract he’s been offered. He’s been really impressed with the new manager and is currently in a training camp now so that he’ll be fit and firing by the time he returns to pre-season.”

Did these players ever score a goal for Sheffield Wednesday in their loan spell with the club?

1 of 20 Jacob Murphy? Yes No

The Verdict:

This will have been a no-brainer for Sheffield Wednesday.

Dawodu has caught the eye with some strong performances for the club’s Under-23s side this season, and he could have a role to play in their senior side moving into the new league campaign.

A number of senior players left Sheffield Wednesday this summer, which dropped a hint that it’s going to be a summer of change ahead at Hillsborough.

If Dawodu can continue to impress for the Under-23s, then I really wouldn’t be surprised to see him used more often in Darren Moore’s first-team squad, as they look to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.