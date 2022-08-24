Sheffield Wednesday duo could depart Hillsborough before the end of the summer, Darren Moore reveals

Highly rated Sheffield Wednesday duo Ryan Galvin and Alex Hunt could depart Hillsborough on loan before the end of the month.

As per YorkshireLive, the duo have been made available for loan this summer, with the Owls having already turned down bids for both players earlier this summer.

Further transfer enquiries have now been made, revealed boss Darren Moore.

He told YorkshireLive: “The enquiries we’ve had have just been enquiries,”

“Things may heat up in this last seven days for the both of them. We’ve made them both available for a loan and they have had enquiries, but they haven’t been followed up.

“There were a couple where we didn’t feel that the level and standard was right for them, so we turned them down. Hopefully in the next seven days we’ll see where they’re at.”

Until the right loan move comes about, both Galvin and Hunt have continued to be in and around Darren Moore’s squad as Wednesday have made a strong start to the season.t

Both players featured off the bench for the Owls in their 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Rochdale last night, and Darren Moore was full of praise for them afterwards.

“I think both of them came on tonight [against Rochdale] and showed their ability.” Moore said on the duo.

“The play didn’t slow down with the both of them coming in, so they’ll have been happy with that tonight.”

The Verdict

Loan moves for Ryan Galvin and Alex Hunt make sense this season if they aren’t going to get much game time at Hillsborough.

At 21 and 22 respectively, both players need to be out there getting regular minutes and maximising their development, so it would be a shame to see them sitting on a bench all season and stagnating.

Having been on loan at Oldham for a portion of last season, perhaps another loan to the fourth tier would be of benefit to Hunt, meanwhile, Galvin could potentially make the step up to the EFL, too, after a spell in the National League North last term.

If both players wan to have a future with the Owls, the very least they need to be doing is going out and impressing at those respective levels.