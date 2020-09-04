Sheffield Wednesday, Derby, Birmingham and West Brom among clubs eyeing Chelsea man

A plethora of Championship clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City are exploring the possibility of signing Chelsea centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter on loan, as per Goal.

Slaven Bilic’s West Brom are also in the mix to sign the player whose chances of getting first-team action in Frank Lampard’s starting eleven look slim, given the extensive quality and depth the west London club possess.

The 22-year-old spent last season in the EFL with Birmingham City where he made 19 appearances in the Championship, in what was a beneficial loan stint for his personal development.

It is not clear as of yet which of the aforementioned teams are leading the chase to sign the defender, but he’s certainly not short of options.

Clarke-Salter is not the only Chelsea player being linked with a switch to the EFL, with Blues defender Ian Maatsen being linked with a loan switch to Reading recently.

The verdict

Clarke-Salter was really impressive for Birmingham City and I feel another loan stint in the EFL could do him a world of good.

Blues fans would certainly be happy if Karanka could get the player back to St Andrew’s and he could be a great fit in the heart of defence once again, meanwhile Derby County could do with adding a little more depth to their centre-back options.