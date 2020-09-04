Sky Bet Championship
Sheffield Wednesday, Derby, Birmingham and West Brom among clubs eyeing Chelsea man
A plethora of Championship clubs including Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City are exploring the possibility of signing Chelsea centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter on loan, as per Goal.
Slaven Bilic’s West Brom are also in the mix to sign the player whose chances of getting first-team action in Frank Lampard’s starting eleven look slim, given the extensive quality and depth the west London club possess.
The 22-year-old spent last season in the EFL with Birmingham City where he made 19 appearances in the Championship, in what was a beneficial loan stint for his personal development.
Can you name the stadium of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!
It is not clear as of yet which of the aforementioned teams are leading the chase to sign the defender, but he’s certainly not short of options.
Clarke-Salter is not the only Chelsea player being linked with a switch to the EFL, with Blues defender Ian Maatsen being linked with a loan switch to Reading recently.
The verdict
Clarke-Salter was really impressive for Birmingham City and I feel another loan stint in the EFL could do him a world of good.
Blues fans would certainly be happy if Karanka could get the player back to St Andrew’s and he could be a great fit in the heart of defence once again, meanwhile Derby County could do with adding a little more depth to their centre-back options.