Sheffield Wednesday deliver worrying injury update ahead of pivotal Coventry City clash

Tony Pulis has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday will be without four players for the clash with Coventry City.

The Owls are without a win in nine matches which has left them in a precarious situation at the bottom of the Championship.

With the season nearing the halfway stage there’s a real need for the South Yorkshire side to start picking up results and a clash with the Sky Blues is seen as an ideal opportunity to do that.

However preparations have been impacted by the reported news that the first team players have only received a portion of their salaries for the month of November.

Pulis has admitted that this has been a distraction, but has also said that the injury problems that they face are a bigger concern for him.

Speaking to the press, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, Pulis said: “I have got to try and make sure the players focus on football.

“I am here to manage a group of players and win football matches.

“My concern is with that. I am more concerned with the injuries that we have got for the game.

“We lost Dominic [Iorfa] with his Achilles injury last week. I don’t think Joosty [van Aken], Julian [Borner] and Massimo [Luongo] are going to be fit for Saturday. That has been on my mind more than anything else and I have had to deal with the Mo [Odubajo] situation as well.

“There are a lot of things spinning around at the moment and a lot of things we have to try and wash away from the players’ minds.”

The big festive Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 In what year was Sheffield Wednesday formed? 1864 1865 1866 1867

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday can’t catch a break at the moment.

While clearly the wage issues off the pitch are a huge concern, these injury problems don’t exactly help.

Results need to improve quickly and Tony Pulis will be praying that his side can get a win against Coventry City.