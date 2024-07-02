Josh Windass has agreed to a new Sheffield Wednesday contract ahead of the new Championship season.

The Owls have confirmed on their official website that the forward has put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at Hillsborough for the 2024/25 campaign.

There had been speculation over the future of Windass coming into the summer, with his current contract coming into its final weeks.

But he has put an end to the questions over his time at Sheffield Wednesday by committing his future to the Yorkshire outfit.

This will be a big boost for Danny Rohl, with the 30-year-old proving a key figure for the club over the last few years.

Josh Windass - Sheffield Wednesday league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 9 (6) 3 (0) 2020-21 41 (35) 9 (5) 2021-22 9 (3) 4 (2) 2022-23 34 (30) 11 (7) 2023-24 25 (22) 6 (2)

Josh Windass agrees Sheffield Wednesday contract

Windass has signed a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday, but no official length on the deal has been confirmed.

He will be with Rohl’s side for the 2024/25 campaign, where the German will be hoping to guide the team to an improved position in the Championship.

The young coach had a transformative impact on the club following his arrival in October, having taken over the team when they were bottom of the table.

The 35-year-old oversaw a remarkable rise that saw the team finish 20th in the table, with Windass’ contribution of six goals and two assists helping quite a lot (all stats from Fbref).

Windass has been with the Owls since January 2020, joining from Wigan Athletic.

He has gone on to make 119 league appearances for the club in the time since, including 96 starts, and has bagged 33 goals.

Windass was crucial to their rise back to the Championship, scoring 11 in League One as they clinched promotion back to the second tier.

It was his stoppage time goal in extra time of the play-off final in 2023 that secured their place in the division.

Josh Windass transfer speculation

News of his new contract will also come as a blow to the likes of Birmingham City and West Brom.

Both clubs were linked with a move to sign the forward this summer, with Coventry City and Hull City also mentioned as potential destinations.

It was believed that Windass was going to depart Hillsborough, with Sheffield Wednesday seeing multiple offers over a new contract turned down.

However, an agreement was found between the club and the player, which means he will remain with the Owls for the upcoming campaign.

Windass contract is a huge boost for Rohl

It looked like Windass was set to depart Sheffield Wednesday, so this development will be very welcome among supporters.

Windass has had his injury issues in the past, but he is ultimately still one of the team’s most important players.

If he can remain available on a consistent basis then this will be a big coup for the club going into next season.

That he turned down interest from several Championship rivals also highlights that Windass must be excited about what Sheffield Wednesday can achieve going forward, which is another big endorsement of Rohl as a coach.