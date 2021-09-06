Sheffield Wednesday deliver Josh Windass update following pre-season injury setback

Josh Windass has been pictured at the Sheffield Wednesday training ground as he ramps up his recovery from hamstring surgery in pre-season.

The club’s official Twitter account caught Windass in good spirits and whilst it’s unclear as to whether or not the forward is back on the grass yet or in contact training with the rest of his team-mates, it is still a positive step in the right direction.

After scoring nine times for Wednesday last season in the Championship, Windass was the subject of transfer interest this summer following the Owls’ relegation to League One.

Millwall had bids rejected for the 27-year-old according to the Sheffield Star and just when it looked like Windass was going to begin the season with Wednesday, a hamstring injury picked up in a pre-season friendly against West Bromwich Albion has ultimately sidelined him for months.

The injury needed to be surgically repaired for the best possible healing and since that has happened, Windass has signed a new contract at Hillsborough, so he will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

The Verdict

There’s still a way to go before we see Windass in a blue and white striped shirt again as he’s aiming for an end of October return, but the Owls aren’t exactly desperately missing him.

Of course he would add another dimension to Darren Moore’s attacking options but the likes of Lee Gregory are leading from the front very well to start the season.

Whether Windass is utilised upon his return as a striker, a wide player or an attacking midfield, he has plenty of competition in all areas in what appears to be a strong Wednesday squad.

There’s every chance though that Windass may not have that same zip or energy that he had pre-injury – hamstring surgery can be nasty business but if he’s coming back the same player he was last season there should be no worries whatsoever as to whether if he will score goals or not.