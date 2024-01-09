Highlights Sheffield Wednesday has seen a significant improvement under manager Danny Rohl, with crucial victories and a potential escape from relegation in sight.

It's fair to say that the opening months of Sheffield Wednesday's Championship campaign have been far from uneventful. That is despite the Owls' position in the lower reaches of the second tier as 2024 gets off and running.

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri hasn't been too far away from the headlines either in that time, with his decision to part ways with Darren Moore in June subsequently creating a bizarre ripple effect at Hillsborough, but it is one that could pay dividends in a few months' time.

Darren Moore leaves Sheffield Wednesday

Just weeks after defeating South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the League One play-off final, it was confirmed that himself and Moore had parted company, which led to many questioning Wednesday's chances of survival before a ball had even been kicked.

Moore's stance on the situation was regarding the misalignment of visions between himself and Chansiri, which led to a constant media dispute between the two, which was eventually put to bed in September in a club statement by the Chairman.

Sheffield Wednesday's dreadful start to 23/24

All the aforementioned scenarios occurred whilst Wednesday had endured a wretched start on the pitch, going winless in the opening ten games of Xisco Munoz's subsequent tenure, which led to the Spaniard also receiving his P45 after a 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on October 3rd.

Xisco was given less than a month to put his own stamp on proceedings in S6, which some could argue wasn't his fault. However, in a number of games, the Owls found themselves rarely threatening any of their opponents in games, as they found the net on average just 0.5 times per game across his spell in charge, with three of those coming in the opening two games against Southampton and Hull City.

One aspect of his tenure that may benefit Wednesday in the long run, however, are some of his transfers, as the likes of Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama in particular have gone on to flourish under the German, Danny Rohl.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Danny Rohl's impact at Sheffield Wednesday

Whilst a novice as his own man in the dugout, Danny Rohl's coaching pedigree through spells with Bayern Munich, Southampton and the German national team hinted towards a promising appointment despite his new employers' perilous position at the time.

Whilst we were likely to have seen an improvement from their prior results, not many will have foreseen the speed at which Rohl has made Wednesday a much more competitive force, which has seen them leapfrog both Rotherham United and Queens Park Rangers into 22nd, and now have a potential escape route firmly in sight.

In his first 15 matches in charge, Wednesday have picked up crucial victories against their bottom three rivals alongside a 3-1 victory against Hull City last time out and a highly respectable point against the runaway leaders Leicester City in late November. Rohl has therefore accumulated a win percentage of 36%, averaging 1.12 points per game so far in his short tenure in S6 as per Fotmob.

What's just as important to notice is their two victories either side of the crossing into 2024 were under completely different circumstances, even before factoring in Hull's controversial red card decision.

Marvin Johnson, who was frozen out under Munoz, has come back into the fold under the German, and his influence in the last two games has been pivotal, scoring in two successive games as Wednesday were resolute in victory at Deepdale with just three efforts on target, before dominating the Tigers on New Year's Day, mustering 23 attempts at goal in the success.

Bailey Tye-Cadamarteri is yet another man flourishing under the new boss after making his professional debut just two months ago, before going on to score three times in eleven matches, with Rohl left in awe regarding his potential ceiling.

"I'm convinced about him. It was the reason why I took him immediately when I saw him. I see special things from him,” he told the Yorkshire Evening Post last month.

Overall, Wednesday have accumulated 0.85 points per game this season, with the 34-year-old instrumental in increasing such numbers, and will have to continue working wonders if they are to leapfrog their former boss' current side.

Sheffield Wednesday's potential fight with Huddersfield Town

Wednesday now have Huddersfield firmly in their sights in a relegation battle that could see Chansiri having the last laugh as Moore's new employers have struggled for form themselves.

The Terriers have accumulated just 0.11 more points on average across the season, and have continued to show inconsistencies since Moore's arrival in mid-September, with the 49-year-old's win percentage standing at 16% after 19 games in charge.

However, Huddersfield are about to face three games in the space of four Championship outings which could have significant ramifications on their fate, with upcoming encounters against Plymouth Argyle, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday all crucial.

If Wednesday were to continue their recent momentum in tough fixtures against Southampton and Coventry City at least, ahead of the encounter with Huddersfield on February 3rd, and potentially leapfrog Moore's men in the process, it would be hard to back against the Owls to pull off what was once an unthinkable escape, all down to the intensity, defensive robustness and attacking freedom the side have shown in recent weeks.