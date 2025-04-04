It has been a season of progress for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, but off-field events are once again dominating the headlines at Hillsborough.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last term following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl, Wednesday have emerged as surprise play-off contenders this season.

The Owls salvaged a point in the 1-1 draw at Cardiff City on Saturday to move to within five points of the top six, and while they may be seen as outsiders in the promotion race, their season is still very much alive with seven games remaining.

Championship table (as it stands 3rd April) Team P GD Pts 9 Watford 39 -4 53 10 Norwich City 39 7 52 11 Blackburn Rovers 39 1 52 12 Sheffield Wednesday 39 -6 52 13 Millwall 39 -3 51 14 Preston North End 39 -7 47 15 QPR 39 -8 45 16 Swansea City 39 -11 45

With a relatively kind fixture list between now and the end of the campaign that includes a host of games against relegation-threatened sides, including Hull City, Oxford United, Stoke City and Portsmouth, Wednesday supporters should be excited about a potential late-season push for the play-offs.

However, after the bombshell revelation on Monday night that owner Dejphon Chansiri has failed to pay the players' March wages on time, with the issue also believed to have affected non-playing staff, ownership turmoil is again casting a shadow over on-field events, and the latest saga could have big implications for the future of manager Danny Rohl.

Dejphon Chansiri drama could push Danny Rohl closer to Sheffield Wednesday exit door

Speculation about Rohl's future has been raging for a number of months after he was linked with a return to former club Southampton, where he previously served as assistant to Ralph Hasenhuttl, in December following the sacking of Russell Martin.

The Saints eventually appointed Ivan Juric as they were unwilling to meet Rohl's £4 million release clause, but as they prepare to make another managerial change in the summer, they have reportedly identified the German as their top target, and the compensation fee they would need to pay to release him from his contract at Hillsborough will reduce to just £2 million once they are relegated to the Championship.

Many Wednesday supporters have long resigned themselves to losing Rohl in the summer, and indeed, it seems the club are even bracing themselves for that eventuality, with reports emerging last month that Chansiri is keen for assistant manager Henrik Pedersen to step up to the top job next season.

Rohl's proposed move to St Mary's is not quite a done deal just yet, and Southampton are also said to be interested in former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior, who has enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign in France with Strasbourg this season, but any lingering hope the Owls had of keeping told of their talented young coach may have been extinguished by this week's developments.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's home game against Hull, Rohl expressed confidence that the wages situation will be sorted as soon as possible, and he attempted to shift the focus back to football matters.

"As far as I know, no. It’s not the perfect situation. The club made a statement on Monday and I’m convinced we’ll solve the problem as soon as possible, and then hopefully we can then carry on and focus on the sport side. That’s the main thing for me, I want to focus on the pitch, and not other topics around us," Rohl told The Star.

"It doesn’t matter if I’m paid or not paid, I think it’s a whole situation. But again, the important thing is that we solve this problem, and we will do this. I’m convinced about this, I believe, and then we can carry on."

However, Rohl later admitted that he was unsure exactly when the wages would be paid, stating that it could be "today, or tomorrow or next week", and in a revealing insight into his more honest thoughts on the situation, he conceded: "I can’t lie and say it’s easy, but I’m trying."