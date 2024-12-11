Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri could run the risk of losing manager Danny Rohl if he’s not too careful, following recent comments made by the highly-rated German coach.

Speaking after the 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, Rohl made it clear his desire to see investment into the team in the January transfer window.

It was reported last season by iNews that the likes of Sunderland were interested in hiring the 35-year-old after they parted company with Michael Beale, but he committed his future to the Owls instead.

Rohl has earned a lot of praise for the work he’s done with the South Yorkshire outfit over the last 12 months, overseeing their remarkable escape from relegation from the Championship after they looked doomed under Xisco Munoz in the opening two months of the campaign.

But a lack of financial firepower at Sheffield Wednesday is a clear barrier that he’s had to overcome in order to lead their rise up the second tier table.

Sheffield Wednesday's 2024/25 Signings - As Per Transfermarkt Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Iké Ugbo Troyes Permanent Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Free Agent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Free Agent Nathaniel Chalobah West Brom Free Agent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Free Agent Ben Hamer Watford Free Agent Charlie McNeill Manchester United Free Agent Shea Charles Southampton Loan James Beadle Brighton Loan

Danny Rohl’s January warning will sound ominous to Sheffield Wednesday fans

Rohl issued an ominous warning ahead of the transfer market opening next month following another disappointing performance from his players - this time at home to Blackburn Rovers.

He has claimed that the club’s January plans will not be up to him, and that he will have to wait and see if Chansiri will match his ambitions.

"I think everybody knows what is my ambition, but the final decision is not my final decision,” Rohl said, via BBC Sheffield's Rob Staton on Twitter.

“You can ask me after January and I think then we have a clear picture what is the ambition of the club and what is my ambition."

While he hasn’t explicitly suggested that he will walk if not backed in the January market, it does hint that things could become tetchy between him and the club's hierarchy if his ambitions are not matched.

And the much maligned Chansiri - if he does not want to become more disliked than he has done at times during his time in Yorkshire - has to avoid this at all costs, as Rohl has become a massively important and popular figure at the club.

He has earned the right to be backed in the market with his performance as head coach, and it’s difficult to see how Sheffield Wednesday could fare much better with an alternative option in the dugout.

Danny Rohl must be backed in January or Dejphon Chansiri faces significant backlash

Rohl has a strong position at Sheffield Wednesday because of these factors, so Chansiri will have no choice but to do everything he can to back him, otherwise he risks the ire of the supporters.

That relationship hasn’t been the best in recent years, but keeping Rohl happy, in turn, should keep the fans happy.

While there will have to be some acceptance that there won’t be a lot of funds available, even scouring the loan market could be enough to satisfy the manager until the summer.

There are plenty of young talents that could come into the team in the new year to give Rohl the boost he feels he needs.

James Beadle and Shea Charles have both had a positive impact on the team this season having arrived from Premier League sides, so exploring that strategy even further in January would make a lot of sense.

There is room for two or three more temporary signings, so bringing in nobody would be a real blow for Rohl and his ambitions.

If that does come to pass, then he may not prove so loyal the next time a rival club starts showing an interest in poaching him from Sheffield Wednesday.