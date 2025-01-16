Sheffield Wednesday supporters will be hoping to see their side strengthen their promotion bid with some new signings this month, but owner Dejphon Chansiri surprisingly revealed that manager Danny Rohl has not provided him with a list of targets for the month.

The Owls sit 10th in the Championship and just four points outside the play-off places heading into their 27th game of the season away at Leeds United on Sunday.

As such, optimism is rife among the Hillsborough faithful that should the club enjoy a strong January transfer window of recruitment, manager Danny Rohl can use the tools that he has to mastermind a top-six finish.

However, an alarming update from club owner Chansiri at a fans forum on Wednesday evening won't fill them with confidence that reinforcements will be arriving over the next couple of weeks.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri issues worrying Danny Rohl transfer claim

Just before the turn of the year, Rohl revealed that there had been a breakdown in communication with Chansiri regarding the club's plans for the upcoming winter window.

The German coach confessed that no conversation had taken place between the club's two key figures. However, Rohl did state that he knew what his squad needed in terms of areas to strengthen.

Rohl said, as per the Sheffield Star: "I think we see what we need. I see it every day. I know which group of players we have.

"We have a strong mentality and a great attitude but today especially, to win games, we have to be better as a defence and in front we need [gestures a money sign with his fingers] a special one."

So, it will come as a highly frustrating revelation to Wednesday supporters to hear Chansiri's latest claims regarding the progress the club are making in the market.

BBC Sheffield reporter Rob Staton was in attendance at Wednesday night's fan forum, and corresponded via his X account some of the key points raised and interesting words spoken.

In one post, Staton revealed that Chansiri said: "Dejphon Chansiri claims manager Danny Röhl and/or the recruitment team have not presented him with a list of January transfer targets. "If nothing comes to me, what do you want me to do?"

Chansiri and Rohl must patch up relationship or risk bridges being burned

Two weeks have passed since Rohl first revealed that no discussions with Chansiri had taken place regarding the club's transfer plans, so to hear from the owner halfway through the window that no progress has been made whatsoever regarding this highly important topic of conversation, is fairly inconceivable.

Regardless of whether one individual is more culpable than the other for this complete breakdown in not just conversation, but seemingly a working relationship, for the sake of the football club, those differences have to be bridged quickly.

If it can't, then not only will Sheffield Wednesday potentially miss out on a big opportunity to really bolster their promotion credentials this month ahead of the business end of the season, but it may well result in a divorce filing.

Danny Roh's Sheffield Wednesday record (as of 16/01/25) - per Transfermarkt Games Wins Draws Defeats Points won Points per game 69 29 13 27 100 1.45

Rohl is a matter of weeks removed from hinting that he'd turned down the opportunity to take over at Premier League strugglers Southampton, and understandably so given the job he's done at Hillsborough since taking over in October 2023, he's one of the most well respected and admired young managers in the game.

Therefore, in many ways, Rohl is perhaps Sheffield Wednesday's biggest asset at this moment in time. But, situations such as this one that almost have a schoolyard falling out feel to them, can only serve to push him closer towards the exit door rather than solidify his long-term commitment to the club.