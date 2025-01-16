This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

On the pitch, Sheffield Wednesday are enjoying an excellent season, and under the guidance of Danny Rohl, they look capable of challenging for a play-off position.

However, off the pitch, there are still problems for the Owls, and they have only been enhanced further following a fan forum on Wednesday evening.

Dejphon Chansiri, the club's owner, took to the stage to answer questions from supporters about the direction the Yorkshire outfit are taking, as well as their plans for the January transfer window and beyond.

However, the backlash from the evening has been clear to see on social media, and after it was first reported that Shea Charles was going to stay with Sheffield Wednesday for the rest of the season, just moments later, it was stated that Southampton recalled the 21-year-old, with Chansiri directly informing supporters of the news at the end of the fans forum.

Dejphon Chansiri berated following Shea Charles' return to Southampton

The midfielder was excellent for the Owls during his time at Hillsborough, and there has been great disappointment following the news that it looks as though he will return to his parent club - just hours after Chansiri claimed that Charles was not currently good enough to play in the top flight for Ivan Juric's side.

It had originally looked as though Charles was going to stay with the club as the midnight deadline approached, but only a few minutes later, BBC Radio Sheffield's Rob Staton posted on X that Chansiri had just revealed the Northern Ireland international was heading back to the south coast.

For Football League World's Sheffield Wednesday Fan Pundit, Patrick McKenna, all responsibility lies at the feet of Chansiri.

When asked if this could threaten to derail the Owls' season, and if he understands the Saints' decision, Patrick said: "A fans' forum can often lead to genuine negative outcomes and derail the season, and here we go.

"It's quite obvious that this very, very last-minute recall of Shea Charles is directly related to Dejphon Chansiri’s comments about Charles and Southampton.

"What sort of chairman slates essentially one of their best players in that matter? It is just so wholly unprofessional.

"Southampton would be looking at that and thinking, do we want our player to stay at a club whose owner slates one of our players at the forum? In general, Chansiri is quite briskly towards Southampton.

"I think in the real world outside Chansiri’s angry bubble, you have to remember it's a professional game, clubs have to be professional, and they clearly don't want him around their club."

Patrick continued: "Actions have consequences and I can totally understand why they would take him back. Of course, there was always the chance that Charles was going to go back, and I've always stated if he did, he would be a massive loss, but this is a huge, huge loss to us.

"It wouldn't be so bad if you thought that there were active plans going on, and we'd be able to get in a replacement, but there’s absolutely no hope in my mind that we're going to get any sort of replacement in or any sort of exciting thing this transfer window.

"So, it's a huge loss, it's just unbelievable. We’ve shot ourselves in the foot and Southampton have every right to recall him in this situation."

Sheffield Wednesday will be even more hurt if Shea Charles heads to Sheffield United

The most frustrating thing for Sheffield Wednesday now will be Charles joining a rival, and plenty of clubs in the Championship will now have him on their radar.

According to The Star, the Owls' bitter city rivals, Sheffield United, are one of the clubs interested in the 21-year-old, and this could prove to be a true embarrassment for Rohl and supporters if he does make the switch to Bramall Lane.

Shea Charles'sSheffield Wednesday stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 23 (23) Minutes played 1991 Goals (assists) 1 (4) xG 1.16 Shots (on target) 15 (3) Pass accuracy 81% Tackles won 40 Duels won 156 Aerial duels won 26 Interceptions 35

The Blades are in need of a new midfielder after Oli Arblaster suffered an ACL injury earlier in the season, and Charles could fill the void left by him excellently.

Sheffield Wednesday are not out of the running, with the youngster not officially recalled at this moment in time. However, it could be hard to tempt the Premier League side into keeping him at Hillsborough following a disastrous evening for the Owls.