Highlights Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has dismissed rumors that Red Bull is interested in buying the club, stating that a non-Premier League side would not be an attractive enough proposition for the company.

Red Bull is a brand of energy drinks that has expanded into various areas, including owning and sponsoring football clubs around the world in recent years.

Red Bull currently owns successful clubs such as New York Red Bulls in MLS, RB Leizpig in the Bundesliga, and Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga, among others.

With it no secret that Sheffield Wednesday are a club currently seeking investment, rumours have surfaced in recent weeks that there could indeed be a specific party interested in investing.

According to The Star, for example, ever since Danny Rohl's appointment as boss, rumours have been swirling on social media that Red Bull are keen on buying the Owls.

It appears, though, that there may not be much substance to those rumours.

Dejphon Chansiri reacts to Red Bull rumours

Indeed, in an interview with The Star, current Owls' owner Dejphon Chansiri has been discussing the above rumours, shedding light on the social media links with Red Bull.

Putting to bed the rumours, Chansiri told The Star he did not believe that a non-Premier League side would be an attractive enough proposition for Red Bull.

"Some have said that Red Bull want to buy,” the Owls owner explained, via The Star.

"But if they wanted to buy a club in England, I believe that it would be one in the Premier League.”

Who are Red Bull?

Red Bull is a brand of energy drinks created and owned by Austrian company Red Bull GmbH.

Aside from simply being an energy drink manufacturer, though, the company have expanded into many different realms in recent years.

An article by GlobalData expands on this, explaining: " Apart from this [energy drinks], the company provides global news, interviews, photos, videos and news services through its B2B self-service media and news platform, the Red Bull Content Pool platform."

Red Bull also sponsor a number of sports trams, and even own some sides, hence the reported interest in the Owls.

Which clubs do Red Bull currently own?

At the time of writing, Red Bull currently own five football clubs across the world, as

Two of these are in Brazil, with RB Brasil (also known as Red Bull Bragantino II) and Red Bull Bragantino.

The company owns a further side in the United States, with Major League Soccer franchise NY Red Bulls also under their ownership.

In Europe, the company owns two clubs, RB Leipzig in Germany, and Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.