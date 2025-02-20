This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

This Friday night, the Championship is serving up some hotly contested games as Scott Parker's Burnley welcome Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday to Turf Moor.

The Clarets lost ground on Leeds United and Sheffield United last weekend as another 0-0 draw was compounded by victories for their promotion rivals.

Championship table (as of 20/02) Pos. Team GP GD P 1. Leeds United 33 +48 72 2. Sheffield United 33 +24 70 3. Burnley 33 +30 65 4. Sunderland 33 +20 62 5. Blackburn Rovers 33 +8 51 6. West Brom 33 +11 48

The stalemate against Preston North End extended their unbeaten run to 20 games and made it 11 consecutive matches without conceding. However, it also marked their 14th draw of the season - a statistic that could prove costly in the race for promotion come May.

Their rivals on Friday evening are the Owls, who are firmly embroiled in the race for those final two play-off places. Rohl's side have won just one of their last four matches and were condemned to a late defeat at home to Coventry City last Saturday as Ellis Simms' stoppage-time strike proved decisive.

Wednesday will be looking to put this right against Burnley, but it will prove no simple task against a defence that has conceded just nine goals in 33 games.

Sheffield Wednesday warned to watch out for Marcus Edwards if handed Burnley start

Football League World enlisted their resident Clarets fan pundit, Josh Lucas, to pick a player to watch heading into the Sheffield Wednesday game, and he chose the exciting loan signing, Marcus Edwards, who will likely be running at Marvin Johnson if he is handed a start.

"Edwards is the one they should be most concerned about, due to what he offers compared to what we have been missing for the rest of the season," Josh told FLW.

"He is sharp, and whenever he has come on, he has been making chances. He can run at his man, cut inside, and, for any full-back, that is going to be a struggle. His feet are like lightning.

"All it takes is one turn, and he is through. We saw it against Preston, and maybe we should have had a penalty, but their player was lucky he got the tiniest of touches on the ball.

"He always has defenders worrying when he is running at them."

Marcus Edwards is already showing signs of being a top Burnley signing

It was clear that Burnley needed something different in the attacking third as early as January, and, late in the window, Alan Pace managed to find that in the form of Edwards.

The English winger joined on loan until the end of the season from Sporting CP, and although he has yet to start a fixture, he got his first goal on debut against Southampton.

The glimpses he has shown suggest that he can be a real threat for Parker's side, and the game against the Owls presents the perfect opportunity for Edwards to make his first start.

Burnley will be hoping he can provide the extra dynamism they have been lacking, and if he delivers, they could secure another crucial victory to strengthen their promotion push.