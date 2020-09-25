Sheffield Wednesday defender linked with Hillsborough departure

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has emerged as a potential transfer target for Watford according to The Independent.

Iorfa has only been with the Owls since January 2019, but has caught the eye with a number of impressive displays for Garry Monk’s side.

The Independent claim that a Premier League team and another Championship side have made enquiries for the potential signing of the Sheffield Wednesday centre-back.

Watford are currently sat ninth in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can make a swift return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

The Hornets are reportedly keen to add to their defensive options before the summer transfer window reaches a conclusion in October, with Iorfa being amongst their top targets.

He made 45 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday last season, and chipped in with two goals and two assists for the Owls as they finished 16th in the Championship table.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat bottom of the second-tier standings though, after they were given a points deduction for off-the-field problems.

Iorfa has made four appearances for them in all competitions this term, and it’ll be interested to see if is to be involved in their match this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday return to action on Sunday when they take on Bristol City, whilst Watford face local rivals Luton Town at Vicarage Road.

The Verdict:

This would be a smart addition by Watford.

Iorfa has really impressed me with Sheffield Wednesday, and I think he’d be an excellent signing for the Hornets if they can get an agreement in place.

You would imagine that the Owls won’t be wanting to sell Iorfa anytime soon though, especially after signing him in January 2019.

He’s a player that could definitely play at a higher level than the Championship in my eyes though, and given his age, it’s a deal that ticks all the right boxes for Watford.