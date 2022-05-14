Sheffield Wednesday defender delivers message to supporters following Sunderland defeat

Chey Dunkley has penned a message of gratitude towards Sheffield Wednesday fans.

The Owls’ season came to an end following a play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland, losing 2-1 on aggregate following a late Patrick Roberts goal.

The centre-back has perhaps played his final game for the club with his current deal set to expire this summer.

The 30-year old has yet to have a contract extension agreed with Wednesday, meaning he may have played his final game for the Yorkshire club.

Dunkley wrote on social media that he was disappointed to suffer defeat to Alex Neil’s side, but that he is confident that Darren Moore’s side can go one step better next season and earn promotion to the Championship.

“Very tough one to take and as a team we are all devastated not to get this club back in the higher league,” wrote Dunkley, via Instagram post.

“Although we are sorry not to achieve this; I know that apologies won’t be enough as we all desperately wanted to end this season on a high through our actions.

“Nevertheless, I do not doubt the commitment & endeavour my team have shown & with the core players left for the next season I know that the aim and focus will be very much the same to go one step better as success isn’t a straight line.

“Thanks for all your amazing support this season as you really did come out in numbers and personally supported me through some lows in the season; it’s appreciated.

“Have a great summer as we recharge our batteries for the oncoming season.”

This was Dunkley’s second season with the Owls, having also been with the team during their relegation to League One last season.

While he was never the most important player to the team, he did still feature 21 times in the league this campaign, including 15 starts as he battled with injuries.

While his future remains unclear, Wednesday will now begin preparations for another season in the third division of English football.

Moore will be hoping to steer the team towards an automatic promotion push, as the team readies for its second campaign at this level.

The Verdict

It was a disappointing way to lose in the play-offs, with Roberts’ goal coming in stoppage time of the second leg.

It does appear that Dunkley’s time with the club will conclude with that moment, which is unfortunate for everyone involved.

However, the defender simply hasn’t been able to establish himself as a key member of the team.

Considering his age and squad status, now is probably the right time for both parties to part ways.