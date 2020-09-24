Sheffield Wednesday dealt transfer blow in pursuit of midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a significant blow in their reported pursuit of re-signing Jacob Murphy on loan this season.

Murphy spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Garry Monk’s side, and chipped in with nine goals and six assists as the Owls finished 16th in the Championship table.

Sheffield Wednesday were keen to sign Murphy up again for the new league campaign, but it appears as though his impressive performance for Newcastle United in the EFL Cup hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The winger scored once and assisted another as the Magpies ran out convincing 7-0 winners to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live) following the over the League Two side, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce revealed that he won’t be letting Murphy leave the club during the summer transfer window, and felt as though he has ‘improved enormously’.

“I won’t be letting him out. After that kind of performance, I definitely won’t be letting him go. He deserves to stay with us.

“He’s improved enormously and I’ve been very pleased with him, even though he hasn’t made the squad for the weekend. We’ve got a lot of players to choose from, but at this particular moment, I won’t be letting Jacob go.”

Sheffield Wednesday return to action this weekend, when they take on QPR at Hillsborough, in what could prove to be a tricky test for Garry Monk’s side.

The Verdict:

This will be a frustrating update for Sheffield Wednesday.

They were clearly keen to sign Murphy on loan again this season, but his recent showing for Newcastle has impressed Magpies boss Steve Bruce.

It seems as though the winger will now be involved in the Newcastle first-team regularly this season, and it’s important that Sheffield Wednesday turn their attentions to other options at the earliest of opportunities.

But it’s a real blow to their chances of striking an agreement with Newcastle in a deal for Murphy.