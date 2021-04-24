Sheffield Wednesday dealt significant injury blow ahead of crucial matches with Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Derby

Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a major injury blow as the end of the season looms.

The Owls are facing a huge three matches in the coming weeks as they look to claw back a four-point gap between themselves and fourth-bottom Derby County.

However it seems that the campaign may be over for one player.

Reports from the Sheffield Star have claimed that Jack Marriott is likely to miss the rest of the season through injury.

The striker has endured a hugely frustrating season after being limited to just seven starts in 19 appearances for the Owls so far this term.

Despite regularly turning out during the first half of the campaign, Marriott has made just six cameo appearances for the club since the end of November with injuries disrupting his time at the club.

Derby County took the decision not to recall him in January, but now it’s claimed that an unknown injury has kept him out of training in recent weeks and will likely mean that he’s played his last game for Darren Moore’s side.

While the striker hasn’t exactly been a central figure at Hillsborough this term it will still be a blow to know that one of the club’s top attackers won’t be able to contribute in three of the biggest matches of the club’s recent history.

The verdict

This is a real shame for both Jack Marriott and Sheffield Wednesday.

The striker would have loved to have played a part in helping the club to avoid the drop this term but things just haven’t worked out for him.

While his loan spell has certainly been frustrating for fans, they’ll just be hoping that someone else can get the goals that the club needs in their final three matches.