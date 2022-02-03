Sheffield Wednesday dealt player blow as update emerges on January signing

Sheffield Wednesday striker Tyreece John-Jules is facing a spell on the sidelines through injury, a report from the Sheffield Star had revealed.

John-Jules only joined the Owls on loan fron Arsenal until the end of the season back in the January transfer window, after an unsuccessful loan spell at Blackpool in the first-half of the campaign.

The 20-year-old has so far made just one substitute appearance for Wednesday, in the 1-0 win over Ipswich Town towards the end of last month.

Now however, it seems as though the striker will have to late for quite some time before he is able to get back out on the pitch again.

According to this latest update, the young attacker has now picked up a quad injury which is expected to keep him on the sidelines for at least several weeks.

Did these 25 Sheffield Wednesday players ever get a red card while playing for the club?

1 of 25 Kevin Pressman Yes No

Wednesday are currently eighth in the League One table, four points adrift of the play-offs ahead of their trip to Burton this weekend.

The Verdict

This does feel like a huge blow for Sheffield Wednesday.

With their top scorer Lee Gregory already out with injury, and the influential Josh Windass limping out of Tuesday’s win over Morecambe, the Owls were looking short an attacking firepower as it was.

The fact that John-Jules is now facing a spell on the sidelines only increases those injury issues even further in attack, and you wonder who will get the goals that are going to keep the Owls in the play-off race.

Indeed, this a big blow for John-Jules as well, considering this would have been a good opportunity for him to get a run of regular game time and prove himself at senior level, following those injuries to some of the club’s other attacking options.