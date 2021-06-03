Sheffield Wednesday dealt major blow after player decision revealed

Sheffield Wednesday are set to lose talented youngster Osaze Urhoghide, with the defender rejecting the new offer on the table from the club.

EXCLUSIVE: @_ElliottJackson and I are led to believe that Osaze Urhoghide is set to leave #SWFC after turning down a new contract offer. https://t.co/YKjx4ynKhs — Dom Howson (@domhowson) June 3, 2021

The 20-year-old, who can play right-back or centre-back, was one of few positives for the Owls as they endured a tough season that resulted in relegation to League One.

Moving forward, fans had hoped that the rebuild would be centred on the likes of Urhoghide, but that won’t be the case, with Yorkshire Live revealing this afternoon that the player has rejected the Owls contract offer.

With his current contract set to expire in the summer, that means Urhoghide will be a free agent in the summer and he is now free to talk to other clubs, with the likes of Cardiff City and Watford having been credited with an interest in him previously.

This is the latest blow for Owls boss Darren Moore, who has encountered plenty of problems since relegation was confirmed. It had been claimed that some players are considering handing in their notice as their wages have once again not been paid on time.

What club do these 21 former Sheffield Wednesday players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Jose Semedo Vitoria Guimaraes Vitoria Setubal Farense Nacional

The verdict

This is a real blow for Sheffield Wednesday, although it won’t come as a shock as the current situation involving the players means you can’t really blame Urhoghide for looking elsewhere.

Ultimately, this comes back to owner Dejphon Chansiri and the fact he has let Urhoghide and Liam Shaw, two talented youngsters, to run their contracts down and leave is not good enough.

This gives Moore another issue that he didn’t need as he tries to build a team that is capable of challenging for promotion back to the Championship.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.