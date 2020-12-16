Sheffield Wednesday dealt irritating update on senior trio’s fitness

Sheffield Wednesday look set to be without a number of first-team players on Saturday when they take on Coventry City, with Keiren Westwood amongst those unavailable to Tony Pulis.

Pulis’ wait for his first victory as Wednesday boss goes on, with the Owls beaten 2-0 last night by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, which cemented the Owls to the foot of the Championship table.

The fierce nature of the fixture list means that there’s another test on the horizon ahead of Christmas, with Wednesday taking on Coventry at the weekend.

Pulis has a number of injury issues, though, with Wednesday without goalkeeper Westwood, who is continuing to fight his way back from a groin issue he picked up shortly after working his way into contention.

Yorkshire Live confirm he will be out on Saturday, whilst Pulis looks set to be without Julian Borner again as the centre-back recovers from a facial injury.

Borner hasn’t featured since the defeat at Huddersfield, which is the same for Massimo Luongo, who is the third senior player looking unlikely to be fit enough to take on Coventry when they head to South Yorkshire at the weekend.

Currently, Wednesday are seven points adrift of safety.

The Verdict

Things are not getting any easier for Pulis.

Results can’t get off the ground, Wednesday can’t get off the foot of the table and injuries continue to pinch.

Westwood is a hugely important member of that Sheffield Wednesday side, whilst Borner and Luongo are other players the manager could do with.

It’s just not painting a pretty picture at Hillsborough right now.

