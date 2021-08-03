Sheffield Wednesday dealt irritating injury blow ahead of 2021/22 season opener

Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a frustrating injury blow ahead of the 2021/22 season, with news emerging that Josh Windass has undergone surgery on a hamstring problem.

Windass netted ten goals in 44 appearances for the Owls last term, and was one of the few players in Darren Moore’s squad to come away with credit to their name, in what was a disappointing campaign on the whole, as they were relegated into the third-tier of English football.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a move away from Hillsborough this summer, although his departure never materialised for one reason or another.

Windass’ father Dean Windass has revealed that Josh has had an operation on his hamstring, with a two month timescale being set on his potential return from injury.

“Unfortunately our Josh has had an operation on his hamstring so he will be out for two months. He won’t start the season which is a bit of a blow but that’s just part of football.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to take on Charlton Athletic in their opening match of the 2021/22 League One season, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Darren Moore’s side at The Valley.

The Verdict:

This is a massive blow for Sheffield Wednesday.

Windass was a rare bright spark for the Owls last term, as they were relegated from the Championship, and this update couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Darren Moore would have been hoping to have his first-choice striker available for selection for their season opener against Charlton Athletic, but he’ll leave a sizeable void in their team for the next couple of months.

The sooner he’s back, the better. You’d imagine that Darren Moore will have to search the transfer market for another striker now though, as they’re light on options in that area of the squad, which will be a concern, as they look to return to the second-tier at the first time of asking.