The Danny Rohl effect has seen Sheffield Wednesday climb closer to getting out of the Championship relegation zone on a weekly basis - but some of the players that were in the squad before January perhaps do not have a future anymore.

Rohl, who replaced the hapless Xisco Munoz back in October after he failed to win a single match in two months as Owls head coach, has really turned Wednesday's fortunes around, and even though they are still in the drop zone of the second tier, there is more hope than ever that they'll drag themselves out of it and save themselves from relegation.

New signings though is what Rohl is hoping pushes his squad further, with James Beadle and Ike Ugbo already arriving at Hillsborough this month - but more space needs to be created in his squad.

Wednesday's attempts to cut Hendrick's loan short are failing

John Buckley's loan deal from Blackburn Rovers was terminated due to injury and Tyreeq Bakinson headed to Charlton Athletic on loan, whilst out of favour goalkeeper Devis Vasquez from AC Milan should shortly be returning to Italy.

That has created space in the wage budget for new arrivals, but Rohl and the Wednesday hierarchy are trying to cut the wages even further, with Jeff Hendrick another player that they want to get rid of.

The experienced Republic of Ireland midfielder signed on a season-long loan deal from Newcastle United, where he's not kicked a ball for over two years since December 2021, but it hasn't proved to be a fruitful stint away from the Magpies.

Hendrick has appeared just 10 times in the Championship, scoring one goal, and since a cameo in early December against Blackburn Rovers he has not been in a matchday squad under Rohl due to injury.

Jeff Hendrick's Sheffield Wednesday Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 10 Average Minutes Per Game 48 Goals 1 xG (Expected Goals) 1.23 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 0.6 Touches Per Game 23.4 Pass Accuracy 82% Key Passes Per Game 0.3 Interceptions Per Game 0.1 Tackles Per Game 0.5 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.1 Duels Won Per Game 1.1 Possession Lost Per Game 4.5 Stats As Of January 14, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Wednesday have been trying to cut Hendrick's loan short so that they have more transfer options available to them for the rest of January, but according to the Sheffield Star, it is now looking more unlikely that they are going to be successful on that front.

It appears that the South Yorkshire outfit are struggling to agree a termination of the loan deal with Newcastle for Hendrick, as presumably they don't want to take the chunk of wages that Wednesday will be paying back onto their own wage bill.

Therefore, Hendrick looks likely to be with his loan club for the rest of the season, but whether he gets much game-time or not remains to be seen.

Hendrick remaining at Wednesday could scupper transfer business

It's likely that a significant chunk of Hendrick's wages will be getting paid by Wednesday for having him on loan, and if Rohl isn't planning on using him much, then it does make sense to try and terminate the arrangement.

A lot of players are recalled by parent clubs in January due to lack of game-time to send them out elsewhere, but you have to realistically have willing takers if you are going to agree to that - Wednesday profited in that sense from Ike Ugbo returning to Troyes from Cardiff to then move to Hillsborough.

And with it looking more unlikely now that Wednesday can terminate Hendrick's loan, you'd imagine no-one is coming forward to take him on for the rest of the season, so Newcastle have every right to say no to ending it early.

What this means though is that it leaves less room in the budget to make signings for Rohl, so poor transfer business done in the summer could be costing the German from making his own plays in the mid-season market to improve the squad.