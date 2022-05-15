Important update emerges regarding Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday future

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore expects to remain at the club despite missing out on promotion in 2021/22, as per reporter Alan Nixon.

The Owls finished the League One season in 4th place but were defeated by Sunderland over two legs in the League One play-off semi finals, losing 2-1 on aggregate.

Despite this, Nixon reports that Moore is planning to stay at Wednesday and once again target a return to the Championship next season, with the 48-year-old said to be renting out a base in Yorkshire for the next year.

Nixon also reports, however, that there could be a shake up in the team of backroom advisers at Hillsborough, with Amadeu Paixao potentially making a return as an aide of owner Dejphon Chansiri.

It was reported last summer that Paixao was taking a step back from his advisory role at the club.

2021/22

It was certainly a mixed campaign for Darren Moore at Hillsborough.

Ten matches in to the campaign, the club found themselves 12th in the League One table, and continued to draw plenty of matches as 2021 came to an end, leaving them sitting 8th at the turn of the year.

In the second half of the campaign though, things picked up for the Owls.

Just three defeats in their final 20 league outings saw them climb up to fourth in the league standings and earn themselves a play-off spot.

In the end, Moore’s side finished just five points shy of automatic promotion.

The Verdict

Defeat in the play-offs can be a cruel way for a season to end.

That was certainly the case in Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat, with Patrick Roberts’ 93rd minute goal bringing an end to the Owls’ season.

Despite the season not resulting in promotion, though, it is the right call to keep Darren Moore in charge going forwards.

There is no doubting that Wednesday drew too many games during the first half of the campaign, which ultimately cost them a higher finish in the table, but from January onwards, their form was brilliant.

If Moore can get his side securing results like they did in the second half of the season from the off in 22/23, the Owls will not only be contenders for the play-offs, but for automatic promotion, too.