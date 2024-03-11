Highlights Owls' winning streak ended by Leeds United, slipping back into the relegation zone after loss.

Rohl expresses frustration despite good performance, highlighting need for ruthlessness.

Despite tough climb for survival, Wednesday have a chance with upcoming crucial fixtures.

After an excellent run of form in recent weeks, Sheffield Wednesday's winning run came to an end on Friday night at the hand of Leeds United.

Danny Rohl's men had won five Championship matches on the bounce heading into the fixture, and six of their last seven in the division, but despite this, the visitors ran out 2-0 winners at Hillsborough.

Goals from Patrick Bamford deep into first-half injury time and Willy Gnonto just shy of the hour mark were enough to earn Leeds a vital three points in their promotion hunt, and condemn Sheffield Wednesday to yet another weekend in the drop zone.

Had the Owls won, they could have moved out of the bottom three for the first time since August.

Danny Rohl's post-Leeds verdict

Perhaps because of that, despite facing a title and play-off chasing side, Owls boss Rohl expressed frustration and disappointment following the full-time whistle.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Rohl felt his side performed okay, but expressed disappointment also.

"All in all we are disappointed to take nothing from this game," Rohl told The Yorkshire Post.

"The performance was okay, we had some really good moments and we were dangerous but in the final third we spoke at Rotherham about being ruthless and today in the key moments we were not as ruthless as we need, especially against a strong side.

"I had a feeling if we'd scored in the last 20 minutes it could have been a little bit of a boost and that was the reason why I changed the shape (from 3-4-3 to 4-2-3-1) to go all in, be more open and on the front foot.

"But all in all, there's a reason why they are at the tip of the table. For us it's about taking the positive things and keeping going.

"We should be proud of our performance in the last weeks, just two defeats against Leicester and Leeds (the top two at full-time).

"What we've delivered in the last weeks is outstanding.

"I'm not sure you could have said who was at the top and who was at the bottom, maybe we looked a bit stronger and to have only defeats in the last seven games, we have to accept this."

Whilst Rohl is rightly disappointed at the result, the fact he is arguably demonstrates the excellent work he has done at Sheffield Wednesday.

Indeed, his comments suggest that he and his players went into this game confident that they could come away with a positive result and further points on the board, which shows just how far the club have come under the German.

Ironically, under Xisco Munoz, Sheffield Wednesday did earn a point away at Elland Road when the club first played Leeds this season, but at that stage, given how poor Wednesday were playing, it was the exception rather than the norm.

Now, though, Rohl's men can rightfully go into these matches with the belief that they can take something from them, even against the very best in the division, of which Leeds United are undoubtedly one of.

Owls can stay up

Although it feels incredibly harsh that the club have been on such a good run recently and still remain in the bottom three, it is a sign of the mountain they had to climb to survive this season.

And yet, Danny Rohl has Wednesday within touching distance of the peak of that mountain and Championship survival.

Indeed, although losing slight ground to their rivals this weekend, Wednesday have given themselves a real chance at staying up, and, with fixtures against teams around them to come in their remaining ten matches, they have every chance.

Those games against the likes of Swansea, Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and QPR could well define the Owls' campaign.

Under Danny Rohl, they can go into those matches, and their other remaining fixtures, with every belief they can pick up a haul of points that could see them survive the drop.