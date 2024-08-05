Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has revealed that he is aiming to get more new recruits through the door at Hillsborough this week ahead of his side's clash with Plymouth Argyle to kick off their Championship campaign.

10 moves have already been made to bring more options to Rohl's playing staff this summer, but, even though he is satisfied with what has come so far, he still sees room for additions, as is the way of any manager.

The Owls have been linked with a move for former loanee striker Ike Ugbo, but they aren't the only Championship side pursuing his services.

Wednesday were reported, by The Sheffield Star, to have agreed a deal worth around £2.5 million for the Troyes forward, but that the way in which they wanted to pay the fee was causing issues with getting it done.

They added that Sunderland had edged in front of the Steel City side and were closer to an agreement to sign Ugbo, who scored seven goals in 18 Championship appearances for Wednesday last time out, and is said to be keen on coming back to Hillsborough.

Danny Rohl issues Sheffield Wednesday transfer wishes

The German boss has identified his side's attack as a potential area of weakness, amid the links with Ugbo, and said that he wants deals to happen sooner rather than later as their meeting with Plymouth edges ever closer.

He told The Star: "The key point is that next week is the first matchday. Of course we can wait, wait, wait until the end of August but maybe we miss opportunities.

"I know sometimes things happen at the end of the transfer window. I'm really hoping we find the next piece as soon as possible, but let's see.

"We are making decisions together. The race is open and if some clubs are also in the race then we have to be quicker, we have to be faster (than other teams). Hopefully we are."

If either Wednesday or Troyes are willing to bend a bit on the terms of the payment for Ugbo, then he could be back in Sheffield before they face Wayne Rooney's side.

In the spirit of the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, Rohl was also asked, by BBC Sheffield's Rob Staton, what he feels are the chances of Wednesday winning the gold in this race with Sunderland for the 25-year-old.

"When you go in a race, you want to win a race," Rohl added.

"I think we push our speed at the moment. But the other clubs push as well, the speed. And now we come to the final 10 metres, and hopefully we are a little bit in front, we have a photo-finish, and we win this race."

"We need goals to win games," added Rohl, via the Star. "This is one part, we scored just two times in all the pre-season games. It is nice when you play good football until the box but to kill opponents, to hurt them, then it is the last 20 metres. This is the big challenge now."

Sheffield Wednesday need to make sure an Ike Ugbo backup option is lined up

Sheffield Wednesday's transfer rivals from Wearside have a likely advantage in financial terms in this race. They aren't near or at risk of breaching any financial rules, and they have owners that have been willing to spend where necessary.

That's not to say that Wednesday are having to do some major book balancing or that they have no funds available to get Ugbo, because they obviously do; they just don't appear to have as much freedom with their spending.

Their desire to get Ugbo is an understandable one. His form towards the end of last season was a big part of the club's survival, and he's a proven entity to them that won't need time to settle into the group, because he already has.

Ike Ugbo's 2023/24 Sheffield Wednesday stats (Championship) Apps 18 Starts 17 Goals 7 xG 5.7 Conversion rate 19% Assists 1 Shot creating actions per 90 2.23 Stats taken from FB Ref

Even with his desire to return, there's no guarantee that he'll be wearing blue and white stripes next season - he could well be in red and white instead.

Therefore, alternative striker targets need to be in place for Rohl and co. There's no guarantee of securing Ugbo's services, and other options need to be lined up in case they lose this race.