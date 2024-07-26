Highlights Sheffield Wednesday has been busy in the transfer window after avoiding relegation from the Championship.

It has been a busy start to the transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to last season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl, as they finished 20th in the table.

Wednesday received a huge boost as Rohl signed a new long-term contract in May, and the German has wasted no time in getting to work on rebuilding his squad.

The Owls have brought in nine new signings so far this summer, with James Beadle, Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery, Svante Ingelsson, Nathaniel Chalobah, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill arriving at Hillsborough.

Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have all signed new contracts, but Cameron Dawson and Will Vaulks have departed after rejecting the offer of an extension, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released.

Despite their huge influx of signings, Wednesday's summer transfer business is far from complete, and Rohl revealed that the club may look to the Bundesliga for further new additions.

Danny Rohl drops Sheffield Wednesday transfer hint

Rohl suggested that Wednesday could potentially sign players on loan from Bundesliga before the end of the transfer window, and he revealed that the club missed out on one signing to Stuttgart this summer.

"We were looking for some loans from the Bundesliga, but this is sometimes not possible," Rohl told The Star.

"They might go from a big club to Stuttgart, for example; Stuttgart are playing in the Champions League. There is a player we were interested in, we had a good talk, but this is normal.

"We have to look at our ESC, this is also important with what is possible and what is not possible, in which position. A loan is always nice to have, it is important for us and will be important this season. But we have also signed players to us, these are our players and this is what we need. We will see at the end."

Rohl did not name the player in question, but Stuttgart have made two loan signings this summer in defender Frans Kratzig and midfielder Fabian Rieder.

While the Owls have been ambitious in the transfer market, it seems highly unlikely they would have attempted to sign Rieder, who made five appearances for Switzerland during Euro 2024, so Rohl may have been talking about Kratzig.

Kratzig is a left-back who joined Stuttgart on loan from Bayern Munich, and that was a position Wednesday were keen to strengthen before the arrival of Max Lowe, while Rohl previously spent time as a coach at Allianz Arena, so he may still have links to the club.

Danny Rohl transfer reveal will encourage Sheffield Wednesday supporters

Wednesday supporters will be disappointed to have missed out on a high-profile signing, but Rohl's hint that the club could continue to scout the Bundesliga market is an exciting prospect.

The fact that the Owls are even competing with Stuttgart, who finished second in the Bundesliga last season and will be playing Champions League football next term, highlights just how far the club have progressed under Rohl.

Rohl is a former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig coach, so he is likely to have extensive contacts in his homeland, and his spell working with the German national team will further strengthen his case when attempting to sign players on loan from some of the Bundesliga's biggest clubs.

The 35-year-old has proven his ability to develop players during his time at Hillsborough, most notably the likes of Anthony Musaba, Djeidi Gassama and Bailey Cadamarteri, and that reputation could help to persuade potential targets to make the move to South Yorkshire.

Rohl's pulling power has been evident throughout the summer, with Jamal Lowe revealing that the manager played a crucial role in his decision to join Wednesday, while McNeill reportedly turned down Lazio, Torino, LA Galaxy and Toronto in favour of a move to the club, believing that working with Rohl "will help with his long-term development".

After rejecting interest from Derby County, Stoke City, Coventry City, Hull City, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City to sign a new deal with the Owls, Windass admitted that Rohl was integral in convincing him to stay, describing him as "the best manager I've ever had".

Of course, the Rohl effect will lessen as Wednesday chase bigger name players, who will likely have interest from across Europe, but he will no doubt be hopeful he can secure at least a couple of Bundesliga loans before the closure of the window.