Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has revealed that no conversations have taken place with Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri regarding the club's plans for the January transfer window.

Wednesday will welcome in the new year sitting 11th in the Championship, and just four points outside the play-off places in what has been a strong first half of the season for the club.

Having narrowly avoided relegation to League One last term, the Owls appear to have made significant strides towards becoming a promotion-contending outfit once again, and will no doubt harbour aspiration and belief that they can finish in the top-six this season.

However, in order to accomplish that, reinforcements may well need to arrive at Hillsborough in the January transfer window, in what could be a hugely significant month for the club when it comes to what sort of trajectory the second half of their campaign will follow.

Therefore, Rohl's transfer revelation on the eve of the winter window will surely be cause for concern among the Wednesday faithful as to how prepared the club are heading into the new year...

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl reveals communication breakdown with club owner Dejphon Chansiri

Speaking in a post-match press conference via The Star following Sheffield Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale, Rohl revealed that a communication breakdown has occurred between himself and club owner Dejphon Chansiri over the club's January transfer plans.

Rohl was first asked whether he's now in a position of clarity regarding the club's plans for the winter window, and what they may or may not be able to do business-wise. The Owls boss simply replied: "No."

The 35-year-old was then asked what sort of clarity he would like to receive, to which he responded: "I think you know this better than me, the history. I think we see what we need. I see it every day. I know which group of players we have.

"We have a strong mentality and a great attitude but today especially, to win games, we have to be better as a defence and in front we need (gestures a money sign with his fingers) a special one."

Then came his revelation over a communication breakdown with Chansiri, as he was asked about the presumed conversations with the club owner over plans for the winter window, to which he replied: "At the moment, there is no conversation."

'No conversation at all?' was the follow-up question asked by a journalist at the press conference: "No conversation" was Rohl's response. It was put to the Sheffield Wednesday boss that his responses would suggest things aren't overly healthy going into the transfer window, to which he replied: "Let's see."

Rohl would then give yet another short, and fairly alarming answer to a question regarding whether a conversation with Chansiri was even going to take place at all, to which he responded: "I don't know."

The final question was put to the German coach pondering whether this lack of communication would indicate that there perhaps isn't anything for the Owls boss to spend in January, to which he said: "I have no answer at the moment. I try my best. I work 24/7 for this club. It is not on my table.

Rohl and Chansiri must get on same page quickly or else Wednesday could spiral

The nature of Rohl's responses would strongly suggest he's a manager who's fairly frustrated having seemingly been kept in the dark over the club's January transfer plans.

It's hard to blame him either, as Wednesday, with perhaps a couple of strong signings in the winter window, appear to have as good a chance as a number of other teams to secure a play-off place this season, with the fifth and sixth places respectively looking wide open.

Given what he's been able to achieve during his time at Hillsborough, Rohl will no doubt feel like he's banked enough credit with the boardroom to be fully backed heading into a pivotal transfer window.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday record (as of 30/12/24) - per Transfermarkt Games Wins Draws Defeats Points per game 66 28 12 26 1.45

So, for him to be in a position of uncertainty regarding whether he'll receive that financial support or not is a fairly confusing and unexpected revelation.

Even if limited or potentially even no funds are available for the winter window, informing Rohl of that would allow him to hone in on certain loan or free agent targets, and give themselves a better chance of finding valuable and shrewd additions.

Therefore, whatever needs resolving must be taken care of as soon as possible, as the club can't afford to carry a lingering cloud of uncertainty over Hillsborough into a hugely important January window for the club to get right.

Just days after Rohl hinted at fielding Premier League interest in him from Southampton, situations like this may only serve to further push him closer towards the exit door too, which could be catastrophic for the club.