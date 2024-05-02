Highlights Rohl might have to decide on his future this summer as interest from Sunderland looms.

Impressive turnaround at Sheffield Wednesday has attracted attention from potential suitors.

Staying at Hillsborough for now seems like a better move for the ambitious German coach.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl will have a decision to make over his future this summer after impressing in the dugout at Hillsborough Stadium.

The 35-year-old is one point away from completing a relegation escape that looked like a pipe dream when he first took charge of the Owls in October last year.

And the club he travels to with his squad this Saturday looking for that result, Sunderland, happens to be one of the clubs showing interest in his services.

It seems this summer could be pivotal for the future of the German coach, but the specific decision could be an easy one to make.

Rohl linked to Sunderland job

Following the exit of former Black Cats boss Michael Beale in February this year, results under interim manager Mike Dodds have left a lot to be desired and the search for a new permanent head coach will now intensify with the Championship drawing to a close.

It has been reported that one of the front-runners for the role is Rohl after an impressive start to life in English football has produced questions over his future at Hillsborough.

If that interest is concrete, and the German is interested in the post, then the trip this weekend could be viewed as an audition, but he may be better served staying put for next season.

Interest makes sense, but it must be the right step

Having been involved in the setups at Bayern Munich, the German National team, Southampton and RB Leipzig before taking his first assignment as the main man at Hillsborough, Rohl is an ambitious coach.

The fact that he arrived with the Yorkshire club rock bottom in the second tier, having collected just three points and no wins from 11 games played under Xisco Munoz, the fact that he has managed to completely flip the direction of the club and steer them to within a point of safety is some achievement, which has not gone unnoticed at clubs like Sunderland.

The Black Cats find themselves only five places ahead of the Owls with a six-point advantage that could close to three depending on Saturday's result.

At least one of Leeds United, Southampton and Ipswich Town will remain in the division next season, with Sheffield United joining from the Premier League, likely followed by the likes of Burnley, Luton Town or Nottingham Forest. That, coupled with the fact that ambitious teams such as Coventry City and Middlesbrough are still lurking around, means a tough test next season and both Sunderland and Wednesday, should they keep Rohl, will likely have similar goals for next season.

A move to Sunderland at this stage looks like a sideways step, so it should be a simple decision for Rohl.

Rohl should stay put unless a huge offer comes in

The German boss has made no secret of the fact that he has his eyes set on progression in his managerial career, having previously said that he needs a clear strategy in place and that he is hungry for more, before confirming that he feels the Owls satisfy both of those needs.

At the moment, it's tough to see what Sunderland could offer him over and above what he has with Wednesday, where he will also have considerable credit in the bank should he keep them up.

Unless an offer comes in from a title-challenging Championship side or higher, Rohl will be best served staying at Hillsborough for another season, building on the foundations he has laid this season and gaining further experience in the top job.

There may come a time when he outgrows the Owls, but, for now, that time is not yet here. He is an incredibly young coach with a long career ahead of him. There is little reason to jump sideways into the job at Sunderland, where other coaches have come unstuck, so his rejection of any Stadium of Light proposal should be a simple conclusion to come to.