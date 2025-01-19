Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has confirmed he will hold talks with owner Dejphon Chansiri about potential new signings before the end of the January transfer window.

It has been a season of progress for Wednesday on the pitch, but the first indications of potential problems behind the scenes at Hillsborough came last month when Rohl hinted at a breakdown in communication between himself and Chansiri.

That was confirmed by Chansiri at an explosive fan forum on Wednesday night when he revealed that he has not spoken to Rohl since December, and he insisted he would not initiate a conversation with the manager, stating that if the German wants to bring in new signings, "he needs to come to me and tell me".

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Rohl is involved in a dispute with Chansiri over the release clause in his contract after he missed out on a move to Southampton last month as they were unwilling to meet the Owls' asking price, and the 35-year-old reportedly held "crisis talks" with his agent about reducing the fee required to land his services.

After a turbulent week, Wednesday suffered a 3-0 defeat against league leaders Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, but despite that, they remain 10th in the Championship table, just four points from the play-off places.

Championship table (as it stands 19th January) Team P GD Pts 9 Bristol City 27 2 37 10 Sheffield Wednesday 27 -5 37 11 Norwich City 27 4 36 12 QPR 27 -4 35 13 Swansea City 27 -3 34 14 Coventry City 27 -2 32 15 Oxford United 27 -11 32 16 Preston North End 27 -6 31

Sheffield Wednesday: Danny Rohl reveals Dejphon Chansiri meeting plans

Speaking after the defeat to Leeds, Rohl confirmed that he is planning to hold discussions with Chansiri over possible signings before the closure of the January transfer window, but he stopped short of revealing when those talks would take place.

"The biggest thing at first is the communication," Rohl told The Star.

"Let’s see what it means, what happens and what is the result. Then we can hopefully look forward and be active again.

"The most important thing from the meeting is the outcome. This is the crucial thing.

"It is not a problem to speak, I made this step forward to one another, we need to be active, togetherness. If we have a good outcome after this meeting then we can continue our work."

While Rohl's revelation that he plans to hold transfer talks with Chansiri may be slightly reassuring for Wednesday supporters, it is clear that the relationship between the pair is currently strained.

In truth, neither Rohl nor Chansiri come out of this situation particularly well, and if the reports that Rohl is looking to reduce the fee needed to release him from his contract at Hillsborough are true, it does seem as though he is open to the prospect of moving on.

However, the Owls are in a strong position in the table, and if Rohl and Chansiri can bring their standoff to an end and strengthen the squad over the coming weeks, it could still be an exciting end to the season at Hillsborough.