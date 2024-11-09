Danny Rohl has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been telling him Sunday’s clash with Sheffield United is the biggest in years.

The Owls have not faced their bitter local rivals since March 2019, when the two sides drew 0-0 at Hillsborough.

The last three meetings between the two Yorkshire outfits have all finished 0-0, so supporters from both clubs will be hoping for a greater spectacle this weekend.

Rohl oversaw a remarkable turnaround in form for Sheffield Wednesday last year that led to this weekend ending a five-year spell without a derby.

Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League brought them back into the same division as the German coach’s side.

Danny Rohl reveals Sheffield Wednesday fan message

Rohl has described the atmosphere around the city in the buildup to the game, making his excitement for Sunday obvious.

He has revealed that supporters have flagged him down in the city, admitting that they’ve made it clear just how important this fixture will be for them.

“It’s crazy here in this city – sometimes they make the traffic stop in the street just to say hello when I’m crossing the road,” said Rohl, via The Telegraph.

“When I go for a run they see me and give me a signal.

“It’s all the good side.

“You have the feeling that everyone is pushing this game.

“Everyone is saying this is the biggest one, the first in years.

“During this time we were in League One, a relegation battle.

“They were in the Premier League.

“Now, this game. Leave everything on the grass, fight for every inch and hopefully make it a special day.”

Sheffield Wednesday have not beaten Sheffield United since winning 1-0 at Hillsborough in February 2012 in League One, with Chris O’Grady bagging the single goal.

Sheffield Wednesday’s recent form

Sheffield Wednesday's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Norwich City (H) 2-0 win Watford (H) 6-2 loss Portsmouth (A) 2-1 win Swansea City (H) 0-0 Burnley (H) 2-0 loss

Sheffield Wednesday have won two of their last three league games going into Sunday’s meeting at Bramall Lane.

Victories over Norwich City and Portsmouth came either side of a 6-2 hammering at home to Watford last weekend.

A win over the Blades could move them into the top half of the Championship table going into the November international break, depending on results elsewhere this weekend.

Rohl will be eager to get a positive result, with the 35-year-old overseeing his first ever Steel City derby, 13 months after taking charge of the Owls.

The game gets underway on Sunday at 12.30pm.

Sheffield Wednesday are back on Sheffield United’s level

Sheffield United have been the dominant force in the city for the last several years, with the Blades even enjoying multiple campaigns in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday spent multiple seasons in the third tier.

But they are back on a level playing field again this year, even if Chris Wilder’s side are in promotion contention, while the Owls are looking for the security of mid-table.

Sunday’s clash will be huge for Rohl, and his comments about the fans coming up to him shows just how much support he has garnered in just 13 months as manager at the club.