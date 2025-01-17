Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl says he is looking forward to speaking to owner Dejphon Chansiri following claims made at this week's fan forum.

It has been a season of progress for Wednesday on the pitch, and they currently sit 10th in the Championship table, just four points from the play-off places, but there have been rumours of unrest behind the scenes at Hillsborough in recent weeks.

Championship table (as it stands 17th January) Team P GD Pts 9 Bristol City 26 3 37 10 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -2 37 11 Norwich City 26 6 36 12 Swansea City 26 0 34 13 QPR 26 -5 32 14 Millwall 25 1 30 15 Preston North End 26 -6 30 16 Coventry City 26 -3 29

The first indication of potential issues came last month when Rohl hinted at a breakdown in communication between himself and Chansiri, and that was confirmed by the owner at Wednesday night's fan forum.

Chansiri admitted that he has not spoken to Rohl since December, meaning that no discussions have taken place over possible January transfer targets, and the owner refused to initiate the conversation with the manager, stating that if the German wants to bring in new signings this month, "he needs to come to me and tell me".

However, Chansiri insisted that he does not have a problem with Rohl, and he also defended himself against suggestions that he has not provided the 35-year-old with sufficient backing in the transfer market, claiming that he has given him even more support than he requested.

Danny Rohl addresses Dejphon Chansiri claims

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Leeds United, Rohl denied reports of a rift between himself and Chansiri, and he revealed that he is keen to hold talks with the owner about transfers now that he is back in the country.

“The best thing is communication and now he is here in Sheffield, now we have the opportunity to talk face to face, I think this is important," Rohl told The Yorkshire Post.

"What is important is that we are listening to each other and try to understand each other. Then, there should not be an issue.

"I said something that something is damaged or the chairman said something about this. So I think we have to do it in a good way and in a communicative way. For me, I think there’s some things we have to do with the communication.

"The most important thing is the club. I think we have to do everything right for the club. We are in a good position in the table and we should try and put all our energy into this and this is what our fans deserve.

"Everyone has the desire and is looking for more and I am trying to give all my energy to my group, players and club. With this mindset, I think we can achieve something with the club this season.”

"We have a process in the club. In early January, we had a meeting with the head of recruitment (Kevin Beadell) and Amadeu (Paixao). I think it’s clear from my side.

"If it’s not clear, then I am a little surprised. But it isn't a problem. If there is a problem, then we can fix it very soon and make a meeting and then we can go forward, of course."

Some have speculated that the disconnect between Rohl and Chansiri started after Southampton made an approach for the Wednesday manager in December following the sacking of Russell Martin, but Rohl stressed that he remains fully committed to the club.

"We have this good togetherness (with the supporters) and it’s what I like and the reason why I am here," Rohl said.

"It’s important we develop together and it’s a big part to see where we are in the future and what we do together and improve and achieve together.

"Other things at the moment make no sense to speak about. This is the next game against Leeds, a really tough one. A good, good team with a great manager and this is my focus."

Danny Rohl and Dejphon Chansiri must end Sheffield Wednesday standoff

Rohl's comments will be reassuring for Wednesday supporters, who feared that he may be considering his future at the club after Chansiri's claims this week, and it is a positive that he is looking to hold talks with the owner over transfer targets.

It remains to be seen whether Rohl and Chansiri's relationship can be fully repaired after the events of the past few weeks, but the pair resuming communication could at least help the Owls to bring in reinforcements this month, which has become even more important after star midfielder Shea Charles was recalled from his loan spell by parent club Southampton.

However, it seems the standoff between Rohl and Chansiri is not just affecting Wednesday's transfer plans, but it is also having an impact on the players, with defender Di'Shon Bernard admitting that the current situation at Hillsborough is "quite tense" and is a "tricky thing to navigate", so they must resolve their issues as soon as possible.