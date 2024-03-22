Highlights Sunderland are considering German manager Danny Rohl as a potential head coach target.

Rohl has earned praise for his work with Sheffield Wednesday, turning their season around.

The Black Cats are looking to make a strategic appointment to aim for promotion to the Premier League.

Danny Rohl is on Sunderland’s radar as the club continues to identify potential new head coach targets.

According to i News, the Black Cats are weighing up a potential pursuit of the Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The German has earned a lot of plaudits for his work with the Owls since taking over in October.

Sunderland are searching for a new head coach since the decision to part ways with Michael Beale in February, with the next appointment set to begin the role in the summer.

Mike Dodds has been placed in charge on a temporary basis until the end of the season, as the Wearside outfit looks to take their time on the decision of who to replace Beale.

Sunderland head coach search latest

A number of names have been linked with the vacancy at the Stadium of Light in recent weeks, with Rohl the latest to emerge.

Reims manager Will Still is also on the shortlist of potential candidates, with the Championship side having attempted to appoint the 31-year-old prior to Beale’s arrival in December.

Still has earned a lot of praise for his work in France with Ligue 1 side Reims, with his team challenging for qualification to European competition for next season.

An unnamed Belgian coach has also been mentioned as a potential replacement to Beale, although the second tier side is still working on background checks before making a more concrete approach.

The likes of Paul Heckingbottom and Steve Cooper have also been linked, with both managers currently out of work after leaving Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest earlier this season.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday record

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses Win % 30 12 3 15 40.00

Rohl took charge at Hillsborough in October with the side bottom of the Championship table.

But the German has overseen a rise to bring the team into survival contention despite most writing off their chances of remaining in the second tier due to their poor start to the term under Xisco Munoz.

Rohl has won 12 of his 30 games as manager, with his side now just one point from safety.

Sunderland will be hoping whoever they appoint as head coach will be able to lead the club to promotion to the Premier League.

The Black Cats were aiming for a top six finish this campaign, but recent form has all but ended their hopes of a play-off place.

The club has not won any of its last seven league games, with Dodds’ side sitting 12th in the table.

Rohl could be a very smart appointment for Sunderland

It would be a huge blow for Sheffield Wednesday to lose Rohl in the summer given how well he has done with the club in such a short space of time.

However, relegation to League One may cause him to consider his future, as remaining in the Championship with Sunderland would be an obvious step-up for the 34-year-old.

There is no doubt that Rohl would be an exciting appointment by Sunderland, especially as it would fit in with their philosophy of putting an emphasis on youth, as he is a very promising, up-and-coming young coach, like Still.

A move to the Stadium of Light could also be quite enticing even if Sheffield Wednesday remain in the second division, as it’s clear the Wearside club has the ambition to compete in the Premier League in the near future and probably the infrastructure in place to do so.