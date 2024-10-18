It has been a decent start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Wednesday got their campaign off to a perfect start with an emphatic 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend, but their form declined after that, and they went on a run of five league games without a win.

However, the Owls have improved significantly since then, and they are now unbeaten in their last three games after the impressive 2-1 win at Coventry City before the international break.

Wednesday currently sit 15th in the table, just five points from the play-off spots, and they will be looking to continue their progress when they host third-placed Burnley at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Championship table (as it stands 16th October) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 9 3 14 10 Oxford United 9 2 12 11 Swansea City 9 2 12 12 Derby County 9 0 12 13 Hull City 9 -1 12 14 Plymouth Argyle 9 -3 11 15 Sheffield Wednesday 9 -4 11 16 Bristol City 9 -4 11

The Owls did not have too many players on international duty over the past two weeks, but goalkeeper Pierce Charles was away with Northern Ireland, and he certainly made a positive impact.

Pierce Charles sent Danny Rohl a clear message with Northern Ireland performances

Despite the fact that he has never made a league appearance for Wednesday, Charles was called up to the senior Northern Ireland squad for the first time earlier this year, and he was given an opportunity by manager Michael O'Neill during this international break.

Charles kept a clean sheet on his Northern Ireland debut in their 0-0 draw against Belarus on Saturday, but it was his performance in the 5-0 win over Bulgaria at Windsor Park on Tuesday night that really caught the attention.

As well as recording a second consecutive shut-out, Charles impressed with his excellent range of passing, and he played a delightful ball into Conor Bradley in the build up to Dion Charles' goal that was eventually ruled out for offside in the second half.

That will come as no surprise to Owls supporters who have witnessed Charles' confidence with the ball at his feet in his three EFL Cup appearances this season, and it is easy to see why he was on the books of Premier League champions Manchester City earlier in his career.

Charles made clear after the victory against Bulgaria that he is keen to keep his place in the Northern Ireland team, and he stated that his plan is to "go back to my club and keep working hard and hopefully get a few games there", but there seems little prospect of him receiving first-team minutes at Wednesday any time soon.

League One side Crawley Town reportedly made an enquiry to sign Charles on loan in the summer, but the Owls decided to keep him at Hillsborough, and he has remained as second choice in recent weeks despite Ben Hamer's return to fitness.

However, Brighton & Hove Albion loanee James Beadle is firmly established as Wednesday's number one goalkeeper, and Rohl could soon have a dilemma if Charles continues to shine on the international stage.

Danny Rohl could face big James Beadle, Pierce Charles decision

Beadle first joined Wednesday on loan from Brighton in January, and he played a crucial role in his side's survival last season as he kept eight clean sheets in 19 games, so there was plenty of delight among Owls supporters when he re-signed in July.

The 20-year-old has become something of a fan favourite at Hillsborough in recent months, and he is a player with huge potential, underlined by the fact that he was called up to train with the England senior squad during the September international break.

Beadle has kept two clean sheets in nine appearances so far this term, and while he has remained a safe pair of hands between the sticks for Wednesday, his performances have perhaps been less convincing than last season.

Despite that, there seems little chance of Beadle being dropped any time soon, and Brighton would surely not have agreed to send him back to South Yorkshire this season if there was any danger that he could find himself sitting on the bench.

However, Charles' performances for Northern Ireland during the international break have seen his profile increase significantly, and it may not be long until there are calls for him to start for the Owls, particularly if Beadle was to make a few mistakes.

It is highly unlikely that Wednesday will be able to secure a third loan deal for Beadle, so it seems inevitable that Charles will become the club's number one next season, but that is a long time for the 19-year-old to wait, and there is a strong case to be made that he is ready for first-team action immediately.

There is no doubt that Charles will be on the radar of bigger clubs, and if he remains on the bench for the Owls over the coming months, they could potentially be vulnerable to losing him.

Given that Charles signed a new contract in May, Wednesday do have some security over his future, but it may not be long until their resolve to keep hold of him is tested, and they will be reluctant to lose him before he has even had a chance to establish himself at the club.