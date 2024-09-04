Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl hasn't ruled out the possibility of his side signing free agents, following the closure of the transfer window.

By the time the clock struck 11 on the night of Friday, August 30th, Wednesday had brought in 11 new players. Prior to Shea Charles joining on loan on August 27th, they hadn't done any new deals since signing Ike Ugbo earlier in the month.

The young German manager wanted to get signings done early in the window so that his side had time to gel and he could bed in all the new players.

In their first match of the season, a home game against Plymouth Argyle, Rohl's masterplan looked to be exactly that as they laid down a 4-0 beating on the Pilgrims. Things have fallen off since then, and the Owls may look to reinvigorate their team by adding some fresh blood to it via the free agent market.

Sheffield Wednesday could look to sign free agents

Bringing in currently out-of-contract players is something that Rohl hasn't totally ruled out, as per The Star.

Despite all their promising new additions earlier in the summer, Wednesday have struggled to show themselves to be the play-off dark horse that they appeared to be against Wayne Rooney's side.

They have lost their three subsequent matches by an aggregate score of 9-0, which certainly wasn't part of the plan.

Sheffield Wednesday's last 3 Championship fixtures Fixture Venue Result Vs Sunderland Stadium of Light 4-0 Vs Leeds United Hillsborough 0-2 Vs Millwall The Den 3-0

The Owls now head into the international break on a rotten run of form, a feeling which Rohl described after their most recent defeat against Millwall as: "horrible."

After the loss at the Den, Rohl didn't want to talk about potentially bringing in free agents but also didn't state that this was something that Wednesday wouldn't look at doing.

He said, via The Star: "Today is not the right moment to speak about this market. It’s for me to speak about our team and where we are in this moment. We will do...

"Now the squad is how it is," continued Rohl. "I take this group, I am happy with this group and now we have to work hard to be happy and to bring the self-confidence back because defeat, defeat, defeat. You can lose a little bit of self-confidence and this for us now is the biggest challenge. We have a new group together, we must create a new spirit and we will do that."

Sheffield Wednesday shouldn't panic after slump in form

The most recent trio of Championship fixtures that the Owls have played will have dented the belief in this team, both from within and from the supporters on the outside, 100%. But everyone needs to take a breath and have a bit of perspective right now.

Sunderland and Leeds United, two of the teams they have lost to, look likely among those that will push for promotion this season. Wednesday are also coming off the back of a campaign in which they barely survived relegation.

That threat is no longer present. This team, thanks to the additions made in the summer, is too good to be at risk of the drop again, but, and this may seem a tad contradictory, a lot of the members of the previous iteration of this team are in the current team too.

If Rohl takes Wednesday from near-certain relegation to the top six in the space of one season, it would be such an impressive achievement, given how moribund they were when he first arrived at Hillsborough.

That doesn't seem likely based on the opening four games, but a comfortable mid-table finish, if that is what comes of this campaign, is not a bad thing, given the point that they were starting from.