Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl has hinted that midfield general Barry Bannan may not be ready to start two games in a row following his recent injury, placing fresh concerns over his availability ahead of Friday night's clash with Burnley at Hillsborough.

Bannan made a shock return to Wednesday’s starting 11 on Saturday, following a period of absence ruled by an undisclosed injury, with the 35-year-old completing a full 90 minutes in a 2-1 loss to Coventry City.

It followed Danny Rohl’s comments last week that Bannan could be out of contention for “one to six weeks”, pending a verdict from a specialist.

Danny Rohl asks for caution over Barry Bannan expectations ahead of Burnley match

Speaking after the Coventry defeat though, Rohl has urged fans to exercise caution following the Scotsman’s return despite playing the full match.

Rumours had swelled in the Owls fanbase that the captain would be unavailable for the Owls’ clash at West Bromwich Albion. Rohl offered clarity on the situation, telling the Sheffield Star: “We had a clear schedule built around how we build Barry up. He looked better after West Brom and the treatments had worked well.

“Before the Swansea game he started to make individual training and it started to look well and before this game he gave us the signal that he is ready.”

Despite Bannan’s defiant return from the treatment table, Rohl admitted that his availability hangs in the balance of his recovery.

“The crucial moment comes tomorrow (Sunday),” the German added. “It could be that he is out again, or the reaction is not there and he can carry on.

“Nobody knows at the moment.”

Sheffield Wednesday must push on with or without Barry Bannan in the coming weeks

The Owls demonstrated their capacity to perform without their talismanic captain in Wednesday's vital 1-0 victory over Swansea City.

Michael Smith's second-half strike proved decisive, though the win masked a somewhat disjointed performance that highlighted both the team's resilience and ongoing challenges.

Stuart Armstrong's growing influence has been a notable bright spot in recent weeks. The former Southampton man showed impressive vision and control against Coventry, despite the disappointing result.

His ability to operate in tight spaces and link play between midfield and attack offers Rohl an alternative creative outlet when Bannan is unavailable. The Scotsman's adaptation back to Championship football following a season with Vancouver Whitecaps appears to be accelerating at a crucial time for the club.

However, Wednesday's inconsistent form remains a pressing concern.

The inability to field a settled starting eleven, partly due to injuries to key players like Bannan, has hampered Rohl's efforts to establish a coherent playing style.

The German coach has been forced to regularly reshape his squad, with the knock-on effects visible in the team's erratic performances.

Championship Table 2024-25 (As Of February 16, 2025) Team Played GD Points 6 West Bromwich Albion 33 +11 48 7 Coventry City 33 +3 47 8 Bristol City 33 +4 46 9 Sheffield Wednesday 33 -4 45 10 Watford 33 -5 45

This instability comes at a particularly concerning time, as Wednesday's position in the table has been directly impacted by recent results.

West Brom's victory in their head-to-head clash saw the Baggies strengthen their playoff aspirations, while Bristol City have now positioned themselves as a buffer between Wednesday and the top six.

Most recently, Coventry City's win at Hillsborough saw them leapfrog Wednesday in the standings, dealing another blow to Rohl's side's playoff ambitions.

The gap to the playoff places, which had been steadily shrinking, now threatens to become insurmountable without a swift return to form.

Friday's clash with Burnley takes on added significance in this context. While Bannan's potential availability would be a massive boost, Rohl's side must prove they can function effectively regardless of their captain's status.

The coming weeks could define their season, with or without their influential midfielder.