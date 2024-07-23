Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has implied that there is a difference between what his team wants and what Ian Poveda and his camp want, following the player's release from Leeds United.

The German boss told the Star that the club and the player are not 'matched' in their respective desires, as he looks to add at least one more attacking piece to his current roster.

Many are tipping Wednesday to be the surprise package of next season. Given where they ended up at the end of last one - barely avoiding relegation - it's hard for them to get much worse, and their late-season comeback, combined with the boss having a full summer of recruitment, suggests that there should be at least some improvement.

There is a slight danger that they may be slightly overhyped, with claims of a potential top-six finish floating around, but the Wednesdayites have the right to get carried away by the Rohl hypetrain, given the ride he has taken them on so far.

While the Owls have been very active in the window so far, completing nine moves, they aren't done yet. They are working on a deal to sign the 24-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hillsborough.

Rohl wants him back, there is no question about that. A deal doesn't appear to be close, however.

There appears to be a gap in what Wednesday are currently willing to offer the winger and what he is asking for. Rohl has revealed that they are still looking to bring Poveda in, but that the two parties need to be more closely aligned in their thinking in order to get a deal sorted.

"One the one side we have interest from the club and what we want to do, but then there is the player’s side and the agent’s side," said the 35-year-old to the Star.

"There must be a match and maybe there are some things that are maybe not a match and so it is different. In my mind Ian Poveda is not under contract, we will look in the end where he is and what we can do, but it must be a decision together."

Rohl added that there is space for one more attacking player, at least, after having already signed Jamal Lowe, Charlie McNeill and Olaf Kobacki. Poveda could be their fourth addition in this area of the pitch, and, if it were to happen, he'd also be the second returning loanee.

Wednesday have already brought James Beadle back to Hillsborough on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

They are also working on a comeback for striker Ike Ugbo. It's been reported that he wants to return, but that a deal between the Owls and Troyes for his transfer is not close. Stoke City, QPR and Birmingham City are also said to be interested in him, as per Darren Witcoop.

Wednesday shouldn't break the bank for Ian Poveda

There should be, and seemingly is, 100% backing of the German boss from the board, given what he achieved last season. Logic would therefore dictate that if he really wants a player that is available, which sure looks to be the case with Poveda, then they must go out and get him. This is a scenario that goes slightly against that theory.

As much as the 24-year-old was very well liked by the fans, and the manager, during his brief spell in the Steel City, he wasn't an irreplaceable player. He only provided one assist in his 10 league appearances for the club.

Ian Poveda's Sheffield Wednesday league stats (23/24) Apps 10 Starts 8 Goals 0 xG 0.3 Assists 1 xA 2.5 Progressive passes per 90 5.08 Progressive carries per 90 5.71 Stats taken from FBRef

A player like that shouldn't be too hard to find in this market. Yes, Poveda brings the added bonus of being a free agent, meaning they wouldn't have to pay a transfer fee for him. However, if he is asking for silly money, at least from the Owls' perspective, then they shouldn't lose too much sleep by walking away from the negotiating table on this one.