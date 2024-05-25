With the news that Danny Rohl has signed a new long-term contract with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this week, the Owls can start to get to work on their plans for next season.

The German worked wonders after his arrival in Yorkshire back in October of last year; winning 15 of his 35 league games in charge to secure Championship survival.

With a fresh outlook and quality January arrivals, Rohl turned the ship around in quite an astounding way throughout the most recent campaign, leaving Wednesday fans breathing a sigh of relief when he pledged his future to the club after weeks of deliberations.

One of those winter recruits played his part as much as anyone, and that man is Ian Poveda, with the Colombian transforming the attacking output of his side massively after joining on loan from Leeds United.

Ian Poveda’s Leeds United future amid Sheffield Wednesday interest

He may have only played 10 games in blue and white, but Poveda’s influence once making the move from Elland Road was plain for all to see, with his energy and enthusiasm contributing to the extra fluidity in the final third.

The 24-year-old’s comfort on the ball with either foot, and his willingness to commit defenders saw the Owls pick up plenty of points after his January arrival, with six of his ten appearances ending in victory.

That contribution was most exemplified in the clash with fellow relegation battlers Birmingham City in March, as the Leeds United loanee twisted and turned as he made his way into the penalty area, before picking out Ike Ugbo in the centre to claim the opener.

It was those sorts of contributions that proves so vital in Wednesday’s miracle mission in the 2023/24 campaign, having claimed just one victory in their first 18 league matches of the season.

Poveda’s influence could have been even bigger had he not picked up a muscle strain at the start of April, which forced him out of action for the rest of the campaign, as he watched his side assure Championship survival from the sidelines.

After being universally loved by everyone of a blue and white persuasion in the Steel City - including Rohl - the Owls should be doing everything they can to ensure the Colombia international returns to Hillsborough this summer.

Danny Röhl Sheffield Wednesday Championship managerial record Matches 35 Wins 15 Draws 5 Losses 15 Win % 42.9 PPG 1.43 As of May 24, 2024 Source: Transfermarkt

Poveda’s contract at Elland Road runs out this summer, meaning he is free to find himself a new club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and after his pivotal performances this year, Wednesday would love nothing more than to commit him to their cause for the future.

Ian Poveda facing Championship interest from Burnley, Luton, Sunderland

The problem the Yorkshire side now face is that because of his eye-catching displays, plenty of Championship clubs are now considering making a move for him this summer.

Colombian outlet AS stated earlier this month that recently relegated Premier League duo Burnley and Luton Town are said to be eying up a move for the 24-year-old, as well as Sunderland.

Rohl has already commented on his desire to keep his star performers from the previous campaign, with the German identifying his winger as a key presence in his side’s survival story.

Rohl said earlier this month: “We know these players and that they gave us quality in the second leg (half of the season). We know Ian when he played, he has a good impact, Ike Ugbo has scored for us. We will try to have a good squad together.”

With plenty of interest in Rohl generating over the last few months, the German must have been in a strong bargaining position when debating his new contract at Hillsborough, and having the funds to add to his squad this summer must have been a consideration.

The signing of Poveda would be a real statement from Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri that he is prepared to back his man this summer, and have Wednesday looking further up the table next season.

There is no question that Rohl will be trying to tempt the Colombian back to the club, and if they make it happen, it will be a real statement of intent ahead of the following campaign.