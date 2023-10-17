Highlights Sheffield Wednesday receive injury boost with Barry Bannan and Josh Windass nearing a first-team return for new manager Danny Rohl's debut game.

Bannan's experience at the Championship level is crucial for the Owls, although he has struggled to replicate his League One form.

The return of Bannan and Windass, who were instrumental in Wednesday's League One success, provides a timely boost as the team looks to end their winless run against Watford.

Sheffield Wednesday have received a double injury boost ahead of their game against Watford, which is Danny Rohl’s first game in charge.

The Owls went into the international break drawing 0-0 with rivals Huddersfield Town.

There wasn’t much to shout about in the game, but Wednesday will hope that result and the fact that it’s Rohl’s first game in charge can help them against the Hornets.

It has been a dismal start to the Championship season, as the Owls currently sit at the bottom of the table on three points, having yet to win a game in the league.

That resulted in Xisco Munoz being sacked and being replaced by Rohl. Now the German has received a boost ahead of his first game, as midfielder Barry Bannan and forward Josh Windass are closing in on a first-team return.

Are Barry Bannan and Josh Windass available for the Watford game?

Both Bannan and Windass have missed Sheffield Wednesday’s last three league games, which have come against Sunderland, West Brom, and Huddersfield.

However, they both could be about to return, as the international break seems to have come at the right time for the duo.

According to Yorkshire Live, the pair are now edging closer to their returns, as Wednesday bid to end this winless run.

Yorkshire Live stated: “Sheffield Wednesday pair Barry Bannan and Josh Windass are edging closer to first team returns. A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, has showed the duo took part in full training yesterday. It was the first session overseen by new Owls boss Danny Rohl.”

How have Barry Bannan and Josh Windass performed so far this season?

Bannan, the Sheffield Wednesday captain, has played in seven Championship games so far this season.

The midfielder has been an important part of the Owls’ recent success, and that has continued into the Championship, as his experience at this level is being counted on.

So far, Bannan has struggled to be as effective in the second tier as he was in League One, but he has one goal to his name this season.

While for Windass, he has also played in seven games this season, but he wasn’t regularly picked under Munoz as Bannan was.

The forward has yet to get off the mark in front of goal, but he has made an impact with one assist to his name so far.

Both players were crucial in Wednesday’s success in League One last season, so for them to potentially be back this weekend in Rohl’s first game, it is a timely injury boost and one that will be welcomed by the new manager.

Can Sheffield Wednesday end their winless run against Watford?

Wednesday have nothing to lose this season, as in everyone’s eyes, they are expected to be relegated come the end of the campaign.

So, Rohl is in a weird situation, as pressure will be on him to succeed immediately, but there will also be a sense that the German has come into a club that is in bad shape already.

But Rohl will be eager to prove himself and will be keen to end the club’s winless run in his first game in charge. They go to a Watford side that is not in the best form themselves, and if Rohl can breed some confidence in the team, then you never know. Bannan and Windass being fit may give their chances a significant boost.