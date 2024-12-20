Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has done a tremendous job as Owls boss so far, helping the club retain their Championship status and now eyeing a potential top-six push.

The former Bayern Munich assistant coach has guided the Yorkshire outfit to ninth place in the second-tier table heading into the festive period, with a run of five games unbeaten from their last six outings leaving the Owls just five points off the play-off places, with 29 points collected from their opening 21 matches.

Championship Table - Correct as of 20th December Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn 20 8 37 6 Middlesbrough 21 10 34 7 Watford 20 3 34 8 West Brom 21 8 32 9 Sheffield Wednesday 21 -4 29

Such an impressive turnaround from an emerging coach in the game is always likely to attract interest from bigger clubs, with Rohl being linked with the Premier League vacancy at Southampton after Russell Martin’s departure.

The Saints appear to have turned their attention elsewhere, with Ivan Juric reportedly set to get the job, but the Wednesday boss has also been touted for a move back to Germany, with native side Hamburg searching for a replacement in the German second tier.

FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Patrick McKenna has discussed the links and whether the Owls should be concerned over a potential exit.

McKenna admitted links away are to be expected but he doesn’t believe Rohl will have his head turned by any of the speculation.

McKenna said: “In regard to the rumours of Danny Rohl and Hamburg, they are a pretty big club, a bit like some clubs in England like (Sheffield) Wednesday and Leeds, they’re in a division too low, but I wouldn’t be worried about the links at the minute.

“I think with the job he’s done with Wednesday and the reputation he’s built in the game, then it’s going to be inevitable, and it’s something Wednesday fans are going to have to get used to that his name is going to be linked to other jobs.

“I know Rohl has previously worked in Germany and his family are German, but I think just because a German club comes calling, it isn’t enough to lure him there. I get the feeling Rohl is a guy who would prefer to move to a team that is right for him and the right fit, where he can use his philosophy to progress a club.”

McKenna added: “I don’t know a lot about Hamburg’s style and set up, but if it was similar to Southampton, then it may make it more of a concern, but the fact that he doesn’t seem interested in the Saints role makes me think the Hamburg one won’t be jumping out at him either.

“There’s also the compensation that will have to be paid by any club that wishes to talk to Rohl, so whether Hamburg are financially in the position to pay a couple of million for a manager I’m not sure, and that could be a stumbling block, so I’m not too concerned overall at the minute, but possibly in the future I do think he’ll consider returning to Germany, but not with this particular job.”

Sheffield Wednesday will be concerned for Danny Rohl future long-term

It’s certainly testing times currently for Sheffield Wednesday as they aim to fend off a surge of interest in Rohl.

The German coach deserves the plaudits for the job he's done at Hillsborough, and the supporters will respect his loyalty as he now doesn’t appear to be in the frame to take over at Southampton.

There is bound to be slight concern about the Hamburg position though, given they average 56,000 fans at home in the German second tier and are a massive club, but Wednesday are of course a big outfit themselves.

With Wednesday seemingly thriving and pushing up the Championship table, you would expect Rohl to see the season out and aim to get the club competing for a return to the Premier League.

If he can give the club a shot at top-flight glory, then there will be a fear jobs will come at clubs that are simply too good to turn down, so Rohl’s long-term future is certainly in doubt if success in Yorkshire continues.