Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has revealed an uncertain admission on the immediate future of Southampton loanee Shea Charles, who has shone at Hillsborough this term but could be recalled next month - should the Saints see fit.

The popular German boss will naturally be eager to retain as many of his best players as possible, as Wednesday look to plot a shock route into the Championship top-six heading into the second-half of the season.

Wednesday are currently just four points shy of sixth-placed Watford, who do have a game in hand, having suffered defeat on only one occasion since their slender 1-0 loss to Sheffield United in the most recent edition of the Steel City Derby at the start of November.

The Owls are unbeaten in their last three, and stretched that mini-run by overturning a three-goal deficit away at Middlesbrough to come away with a valiant 3-3 draw against a potential top-six rival yesterday afternoon.

Much beckons ahead of the January transfer window, then, and while Wednesdayites will doubtless bang the drum for incomings, it's going to prove crucial if they can retain Charles for the entirety of the season amid a fear he will be recalled by parent club Southampton following an impressive half-season at Hillsborough.

Danny Rohl's Shea Charles, Southampton FC recall admission

There has been concern about Charles' immediate future in South Yorkshire. As is common practice in a modern season-long loan, Southampton have the option to recall him prematurely should they see fit, and given just how impressive Charles has been this term, Wednesday will be extremely keen to keep him for the full campaign.

Southampton are now in fresh hands, having appointed Ivan Juric following the sacking of unpopular former head coach Russell Martin earlier this month.

According to The Star, Martin had every intention of allowing Charles to continue his progression without disruption as a regular starter in the Owls' midfield, but his dismissal has sparked fresh doubt surrounding the Northern Ireland international's direction.

When quizzed on what lies ahead for Charles' future in the wake of Wednesday's 3-3 draw at Middlesbrough, in which the 21-year-old set up two of his side's goals, Rohl told The Star: "I don’t know.

"I am very happy with him. It is a good rumour we have that we can really improve young players in our group. He is a key player who can play six, eight and centre-back and he really understands the game.

"Maybe we should not speak too much about Shea now! But the development of him is good to see."

Shea Charles' performances for Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Southampton FC

It's little wonder why Rohl is evidently so intent on retaining Charles for the full duration. The ex-Manchester City prospect, who joined Southampton in a deal which could reportedly rise to £15 million last summer, has been the Owls' standout performer this term.

He is the very first name on the team sheet for Rohl, with his importance underlined by the fact he's started each available match for the Championship outfit after joining on loan at the end of August.

Capable at breaking up play and offering grit and steel out-of-possession in the midfield engine room alongside the more technically-minded Barry Bannan while getting up the pitch and contributing to attack, Charles is emerging as a genuine all-rounder and has laid on three assists in his last two matches.

Shea Charles' 2024/25 stats for Sheffield Wednesday via FotMob, as of December 27 Appearances 20 Goals 1 Assists 4 Chances created 24 Tackles won 37 Duels won 134 Interceptions 29

He's so important to the tempo at which Rohl demands this Wednesday side play with, and the dynamic of their midfield would be flipped in his absence. Because of that, the Owls will be hoping Juric adopts a similar stance to his predecessor and allows Charles to keep developing in the Steel City.