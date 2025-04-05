Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has emerged as an outside contender for the newly vacant RB Leipzig job.

That's according to a report from Sky Sports Germany, in what is the latest twist in this long-running dugout saga regarding the Wednesday boss.

Leipzig boss Marco Rose was relieved of his duties on 30 March, having been in charge of the Red Bulls since September 2022.

RB Leipzig's last 5 Bundesliga finishes Season Finish 23/24 4th 22/23 3rd 21/22 4th 20/21 2nd 19/20 3rd

As such, the search for their new manager is well underway, in what will surely be a highly attractive vacancy for many coaches looking for an opportunity to take charge of one of German football's biggest and wealthiest clubs.

Danny Rohl touted with vacant RB Leipzig post

As revealed by Sky Sports Germany, Rohl appears to be a candidate for the RB Leipzig job.

It's stated that the 35-year-old is open to a move to the Bundesliga, however the opportunity of managing in the Premier League also appeals to him.

The report reveals that the Owls boss currently holds an outside chance of being handed the reins at the Red Bull Arena.

Rohl is named alongside Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, Brentford boss Thomas Frank, former Benfica manager Roger Schmidt, and Al Ahli boss Matthias Jaissle as all holding chances too.

This latest update on Rohl's potential next destination comes at the same time as reports have linked him with being a possible replacement for Ruud van Nistelrooy at Leicester City, should the Dutchman depart the Foxes in the summer.

Rohl would surely find RB Leipzig reunion opportunity too good to turn down

The opportunity of taking on a job as high profile as the RB Leipzig post would likely be an already highly attractive proposition to any young manager, let alone one who has history there.

That is the case with Rohl, who started working for the club as a youth team video analyst back in October 2010.

He would then move into an assistant manager role within the club's youth setup, before moving into a first-team role as a video analyst in July 2014.

The Wednesday boss would eventually work his way up to the position of first-team assistant manager in July 2016, before eventually following Ralph Hasenhuttl to Southampton in December 2018 in the same role.

Given all the off the pitch turmoil that has been surrounding him and Sheffield Wednesday this season, including a public communication breakdown with owner Dejphon Chansiri, as well as players and some staff members recently being revealed as going unpaid, a fresh start away from Hillsborough appears certain to happen in the near future.

Should Leipzig come calling, the opportunity to return to a club which he started his coaching career with to become their new manager, must be one that Rohl would have a very hard time turning down.