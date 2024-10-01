This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Even though we are only seven games into the new Championship season, the thoughts of some at Sheffield Wednesday have already turned to the January window.

After being many people's 'dark horse' picks for this campaign, Wednesday have had quite an underwhelming start to the season. They sit on seven points from as many games, and many places behind those who look like they'll be challenging for a top six spot.

There's plenty of time for them to turn things around, and anything near the play-offs would be an unbelievable achievement of a usually unrealistic target for a team like the Owls and where they were last season.

But ambition is something that they and their manager Danny Rohl aren't short of. He knows his ability and is already looking ahead to the winter to see where they could gain on others or be got at.

He has already vented his uncertainty about the future of loanee Shea Charles, who could be recalled by parent club Southampton after his strong start to life at Hillsborough.

Football League World's Wednesday fan pundit, Patrick McKenna, has backed the German to have already begun his homework on the January window, which he used to great effect last time, and has pinpointed two areas of the pitch that he feels will be addressed.

Sheffield Wednesday to target a centre-back and forward in January window

The Owls' supporter expects his side to do business early in the winter, much like they did on the summer, with emphasis being put on acquiring someone to stop the goals going in their net and someone to help them out at the other end of the pitch.

"I certainly think that Danny Rohl will be looking to act soon, so I think he'll have research done and there will be some movement from us early in the window," said McKenna. "I'd say in the first week or two we'll see somebody coming in.

"I suppose just slightly expanding on that one point, I think that first in through the door will be another centre-back. In the summer, we did get new players in but another centre-back is needed.

"Another centre-forward wouldn't go amiss as well. This will be on Rohl's radar, and I think we'll be quite quick to act in the January transfer window."

Striker should be a priority for Sheffield Wednesday

That above statement is a bit of a weird one to make given the signings of Ike Ugbo and Jamal Lowe this summer. In fairness, Lowe is not a traditional number nine, but the multi-million pound Canadian is more of that ilk, and he has struggled to find the form that made him so endearing to the Wednesday faithful last season.

Ike Ugbo's 24/25 Championship stats (as of 01/10/24) Apps 6 Starts 3 Mins per game 46 Goals 0 xG 0.24 Shots on target per game 0.2 Stats taken from Sofascore

Ugbo's lack of pre-season could well be the factor that is causing this, and by the time the new year rolls around he could be in top shape and top form, but what if he isn't? What do they do then? Well, go and get another centre-forward would be the obvious suggestion.

Now, whether they'd be able to purchase somebody given the funds they have already spent on this position isn't clear. They would, however, be able to take advantage of the loan market.

They tried to get Mark O'Mahony on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer; a move like that on a short-term basis could work well for Rohl and his team.

Equally, they may consider recalling Bailey Cadamarteri from his loan spell with Lincoln City. The question there would be, is it better for his long-term performance to leave him there, where his minutes may be better?

Either way, goals need to be scored to push Wednesday further up the league, and they can't keep relying on Barry Bannan to be a main source for them.