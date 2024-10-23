Danny Rohl has revealed why Anthony Musaba wasn't involved in the Sheffield Wednesday squad against Swansea City on Tuesday night, citing a knock.

Those in attendance at Hillsborough on Tuesday night for the game between the Owls and the Swans weren't treated to a footballing spectacle.

The game ended 0-0. There was just one shot on target, the woodwork was hit twice, and only one save was made. Even worse for Wednesday fans was that the one shot on goal that was hit wasn't by one of their players.

Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City (22/10/24) Wednesday 0-0 Swansea 38% Possession 62% 8 Shots 9 0 Shots on target 1 1 Big chances 2 0.58 xG 0.83 1 Saves 0 Stats taken from Sofascore

It was a drab affair that will be quickly forgotten by many.

One thing that was of note was the absence of Musaba. The Dutch winger had played in all 10 of Wednesday's games before Tuesday night, half of which he had featured in the starting XI.

Danny Rohl explains reason for Anthony Musaba's absence

Rohl revealed that the 23-year-old was unavailable to face Luke Williams' Swansea side due to a knock that he picked up against Burnley.

Musaba only played around half an hour against the Clarets at the weekend, having come on for Olaf Kobacki, but he managed to obtain a slight niggle in the process.

"[Musaba] has a small injury from the Burnley game, he had a knock," Rohl divulged to The Star after his side's midweek draw.

"It would have been a risk to take him today because we know we have such a busy schedule. I am very positive he will be back on Friday, this is a good thing. Of course Anthony was in my mind to play today from the beginning but today I had to make the decision.

"I didn’t want to put him on the bench because then you have a decision to make. We had to protect him. I didn’t want to know I had Anthony and to be tempted to take the risk as manager because then he feels something and is out."

The club's top assister in the Championship so far this season certainly could have helped to provide a bit more attacking threat than Wednesday displayed, if he were available.

After the game, Rohl urged his players to want to take on the responsibility of being the gamechanger: "It doesn't matter who, every player has had opportunities, every player gets the chances for minutes. Be the game-changer, be the hero, be the scorer. I will push, push, push."

Sheffield Wednesday need to find an attacking spark from somewhere

Since their opening day battering of Plymouth Argyle, in which they put four past Wayne Rooney's side, Wednesday have only scored seven goals. Three of them came in the win over West Bromwich Albion, which really shows the lack of consistency this team has in forward areas.

They rank joint-15th in the Championship for goals scored, joint-16th for big chances created and joint-19th for shots on target per game (3.5), as per Sofascore.

That sort of record isn't going to cut it if they have ambitions of pushing further and further up the league, which Rohl certainly wants to do.

It's not even necessarily a case of the strikers finding form. They need a bit of help too.

It's something that they can look to address in January, which should give them some hope, but the boss will want to find a solution to their lack of creativity in front of goal.