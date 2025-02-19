Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has offered young Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper James Beadle advice following his error during the clash between the two sides last Saturday.

The Sky Blues leapfrogged their play-off rivals Wednesday with a 2-1 victory at Hillsborough last weekend thanks to Ellis Simms' 92nd minute winner.

Lampard's men took the lead on 16 minutes when Simms nodded home Jack Rudoni's cross, while the Owls found a deserved equaliser in the second half via Joel Latibeaudiere's own goal.

It was the Sky Blues who took the spoils in South Yorkshire, though, when the aforementioned Coventry number nine capitalised on Beadle's error in additional time, and tapped home into an empty net.

The Wednesday goalkeeper was attempting to deal with a long ball, but when he fluffed his lines, it offered Simms a golden opportunity to claim all three points for the visitors, and he duly obliged.

Lampard offers Beadle advice following goalkeeper error in Wednesday vs Coventry clash

The former England midfielder told the Sheffield Star: "I would say absolutely nothing to him other than he should keep going, and he should keep his head because I know he's a highly talented goalkeeper, really good.

"Some of my staff have worked with him.

"It's par for the course of being a goalkeeper, but he'll be OK.

"He's a really bright, talented goalkeeper.

"We've got a good young goalkeeper as well.

"He made a mistake against Leeds, a clear one just like that.

"What Ollie (Dovin) has done since then is make some really big saves for us and Beadle made an amazing save from the (Tatsuhiro Sakamoto) header.

"That was an incredible, high-level save.

"All credit to goalkeepers, I wasn't one, but when you are, and you make a mistake, it's always so clear to see, and it can be fatal."

Sheffield Wednesday's Beadle is a quality goalkeeper

As alluded to by Lampard, Beadle is a talented goalkeeper who has the ability to pull off some stunning saves, as seen on Saturday afternoon when he denied Sakamoto's close-range header.

James Beadle 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 33 Starts 33 Goals conceded 50 Clean sheets 8 Saves 77 Save percentage (%) 60.6

The man on loan from Premier League Brighton has represented England at youth international level, and has maintained eight clean sheets in the Championship for Wednesday this season.

The 20-year-old should not allow the error he made against Coventry affect his confidence, as he is usually a reliable figure between the sticks for Danny Rohl's side.

Beadle's goalkeeping exploits during the latter half of last campaign helped keep Wednesday in the Championship last term, and he remains a real asset for the South Yorkshire side amid their hunt for a play-off spot this time around.